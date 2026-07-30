Paul Finebaum Reveals Which Way He's 'Leaning' for College Football's National Champion

In about a month, the race for the College Football Playoff will begin. Over the last three seasons, the Big Ten Conference has dominated the national landscape.

Race for the National Championship

The conference has won three straight national championships, with a different team winning it each year. The Michigan Wolverines won in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 and the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025. Now, it's up to the other conferences to unseat the Big Ten from the top spot.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), a measure of a team's strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season, doesn't think the Big Ten's run is going to end this season.

It gives the Buckeyes the best chance to win the national championship at 17%. The Texas Longhorns are second at 12.8%, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are third at 10.6%. The next-highest Big Ten team is the Oregon Ducks at 9.2%, which ranks fifth in the country.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first-down catch during the second half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes the Big Ten Will Win Another National Championship

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked during SEC media days who he thinks will win the College Football Playoff. Finebaum mentioned he likes the Buckeyes, Ducks and the Fighting Irish. However, on "The Paul Finebaum Show," he said he's leaning toward a Big Ten team this season.

"I don't think it's really in dispute," Finebaum said. "I haven't made a final decision yet. Not that anybody's really waiting for that. I'm leaning toward picking a Big Ten team to win it again."

Ohio State and Oregon Lead the Big Ten's Title Hopes

While Finebaum didn't make his national championship pick, it's safe to say he's down to the Buckeyes and the Ducks based on past comments. Ohio State has one of the most talented rosters in college football again this season. The offense is led by quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who might be the best player in college football.

Oregon also has a lot of talent. It brings back star quarterback Dante Moore, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart and running back Jordon Davison. The team also returns a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball as they look for their first national championship in program history.

The Big Ten has set the standard in college football over the last three seasons, and both analytics and national analysts believe that trend could continue in 2026. Whether it's Ohio State's star-studded roster or Oregon's balanced lineup, the conference enters the season with multiple legitimate championship contenders.

If another Big Ten team hoists the trophy this winter, it will further cement the league's current hold on the sport.