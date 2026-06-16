Joel Klatt Names College Football Powerhouse That Will Exceed Expectations

The 2026 college football season is a little more than two months away from getting going.

One of the big conversation points is when oddsmakers release their over/under win totals. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt discussed some of these win totals on "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast."

Klatt gave his opinion on whether he thought a team would win more or fewer than the predicted win totals.

Ohio State's Consistency Remains the Baseline Expectations

One team he discussed is the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have been one of the premier programs in the history of the sport. They have also been the gold standard of consistency. Ohio State has just one losing season since 1989.

They've also won 10 or more games every year but two since 2005. One of those seasons was the 7-1 Covid-shortened season, and the other came after the Buckeyes were hit with some NCAA violations. That is why, when Klatt saw Ohio State's over/under was 9.5, he predicted the Buckeyes would hit the over.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17). | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joel Klatt Predicts Over 9.5 Wins

"Eighteen of the last 19, they've won 10 plus games," Klatt said. "The only year they didn't during that stretch was the Luke Fickell year.

After everything happened to Jim Tressel, right before Urban Meyer. This team and this program, more specifically, get to 10. So, I have a little bit more confidence regardless of what happens in that game on the road against Texas that they can get to 10."

When programs are this consistent, it's hard to argue they won't continue to hit that consistent level. The Buckeyes also have arguably the best player in college football in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

They also have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Julian Sayin, to go along with one of the best defenses the last two seasons.

The Schedule Provides Ohio State's Toughest Challenge Yet

With that being said, the Buckeyes do have an interesting schedule. They play on the road against the Texas Longhorns and the Indiana Hoosiers.

They also have matchups against the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines, who have beaten them in four of the last five years. That doesn't include road games against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

So, if there was a year that Ohio State may fall short of that double-digit win total, this could be it. But they've had tough schedules before and have continued to put out double-digit-win seasons, which is why Klatt picking the over seems like a safe bet.

Also, despite the tough schedule, Ohio State's roster remains the equalizer. With elite playmakers like Smith and Sayin, plus a defense that has remained among the most reliable units nationally, the structural advantages still point toward another double-digit win season unless multiple tight games swing the wrong way.