Greg McElroy Names 3 Big Ten Powerhouses Capable of Winning the National Championship

Despite questions about its depth, there are no questions about the strength of the Big Ten's top powers.

Three different programs from the Big Ten have won a national championship in the last three seasons: Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana. In addition to those powers, Oregon is knocking on the door of a national championship victory in 2026.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy created a tiered list of the Big Ten on his "Always College Football" podcast. The Buckeyes, Ducks and Hoosiers were all included in the first tier of McElroy's rankings.

The case for Ohio State as a national championship contender

The Buckeyes are best equipped for a national title run on an annual basis among McElroy's contenders.

Offensively, the Buckeyes return a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Julian Sayin, a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson and arguably the most explosive offensive playmaker across college football in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The defense lost much of its talent to the NFL draft, but defensive coordinator Matt Patricia did just fine starting from scratch on that side last season.

Ohio State will have to brave one of college football's toughest schedules to compete for a national title. The Buckeyes catch Indiana, USC, Oregon and Michigan in the back half of the season in addition to their early bout at Texas.

The case for Oregon as a national championship contender

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the three national championship contenders McElroy listed, none retained more of their star power from a season ago than the Ducks.

Dante Moore and many of his favorite targets should keep Oregon's offensive potency in a similar range to that of last season. The entirety of the Ducks' defensive line is back for another season, and a veteran-heavy secondary is adding All-Big Ten transfer Koi Perich at safety.

Oregon is also McElroy's only contender that has never won a national championship. All of the Ducks' College Football Playoff losses are by 20 points or more, including a 56-22 blowout in the Peach Bowl last season.

The case for Indiana as a national championship contender

The reigning national champions are hoping to become the first program to repeat since Georgia accomplished the feat in 2022.

Indiana's national championship roster was comprised of spectacular transfer portal finds, and it is once again filled with portal acquisitions in 2026. Wide receiver Charlie Becker and a trio of offensive linemen are the Hoosiers' only returning offensive starters, but the defense retained several key pieces from the national title run.

The Hoosiers don't play a ranked opponent in the first half of the season, so they should roll into their home matchup with Ohio State undefeated.

A later home bout with USC and trips to Michigan and Washington will present challenges, but the schedule lays out a nice path to a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance for Indiana.