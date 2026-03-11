Ravens’ Super Bowl Odds Make Massive Shift After They Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade

Just a few days after pulling off a blockbuster deal for Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens have backed out of the trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders shared that Baltimore backed out of the deal that would have sent two first-round picks to Vegas.

Crosby reportedly failed his physical, leading to Baltimore rescinding the deal.

Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources.



The Ravens get their first round picks back. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

Baltimore had skyrocketed to third in the odds to win the Super Bowl after Crosby was acquired, but that has quickly changed. After getting as high as +900 at DraftKings to win Super Bowl LXI, Baltimore has fallen back behind the Buffalo Bills in the latest odds, and as low as +1400 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

While the Ravens have their two first-round picks by, they are also still in the market for a pass rusher to bolster their defense. Baltimore finished the 2025 season at 20th in EPA/Play on defense and 22nd in EPA/Pass.

The rescinded deal has also impacted the Raiders’ odds to win Super Bowl LXI, as they’ve moved up from +20000 to +15000 now that Crosby is back on the roster. There’s still a chance that the star pass rusher is still traded, but it’s concerning that he failed his physical after suffering a knee injury at the end of the 2025 season.

While the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens are well behind the Bills (+1000 at FanDuel) and in the same ballpark as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1500), Green Bay Packers (+1500) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1600).

There should be a robust market for Crosby if the Raiders continue to shop him, even though there may be some injury concern. One of the top pass rushers in the NFL, the veteran has recorded 439 tackles and 69.5 sacks in seven seasons with the Raiders.

