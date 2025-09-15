Joel Klatt names surprise SEC contender after big Week 3 win
Joel Klatt didn't hold back after Texas A&M stunned No. 8 Notre Dame, 41-40, in South Bend. On his Week 3 reaction show, the Fox analyst said, "I knew that they had something special there [referring to Mike Elco]. I didn't know how quickly it would all turn around and get going but this is a win that could be a catalyst to something great. Not just good — but great. I really believe that."
Klatt also mentions how beneficial the win was for Notre Dame last season. He points out how the Irish, despite losing to Northern Illinois soon after, had the confidence from their road win to make a run in the college football playoff.
"It was obviously a catalyst for Notre Dame last year and Marcus Freeman," Klatt said. "Even though they stubbed their toe later losing to Northern Illinois, they were able to build enough confidence from the road win in college station to ultimately go on a run and finish runner-up and go to the national championship game. Maybe it could be a special season for Texas A&M. I think A&M is an absolute contender in the SEC. No doubt about it."
Down 40-34 after Notre Dame missed the extra point with 2:53 left, A&M went 74 yards and won it on Marcel Reed's 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds remaining. Randy Bond's PAT made it 41-40 (no fumbled snap). Reed finished 17 of 37 for a career-high 360 yards and two scores, with freshman Mario Craver catching seven passes for 207 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown. It was A&M's first road win over a ranked opponent since 2014 at Auburn and snapped a 13-game skid in true-road games vs. ranked teams.
A&M overcome a lot in the win over ND. A big kick return by Terry Bussey was called back because of a holding flag, they had back-to-back penalties inside the 10 on the final drive and also lost safety Bryce Anderson to a first-half injury. Despite 13 penalties for 86 yards and a blocked-punt touchdown allowed, Elko's team still found a way to win.
Texas A&M rose six spots to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 after starting 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Notre Dame, 0-2 for the first time since 2011, stayed ranked at No. 24 — the first 0-2 team to remain ranked since 1988. Also, ESPN's FPI slots the Aggies 15th.
Texas A&M generated 488 yards at 7.1 per play at Notre Dame one year after managing just 100 passing yards in a 23-13 loss to the Irish. Through three games, Reed has 869 passing yards with a 9-1 TD-INT ratio and a 160.3 passer rating.
Notre Dame's own program jump a year ago began with a statement road win at Texas A&M, even after an bad loss to NIU, the Irish built enough confidence to make a deep postseason push. Elko's group now owns the equivalent spark, with a bye and then a ranked Auburn visiting Kyle Field on Sept. 27.
Texas A&M football schedule the rest of the season
- Sat, Sept. 20 — BYE
- Sat, Sept. 27 — vs. Auburn
- Sat, Oct. 4 — vs. Mississippi State
- Sat, Oct. 11 — vs. Florida
- Sat, Oct. 18 — at Arkansas
- Sat, Oct. 25 — at LSU
- Sat, Nov. 1 — BYE
- Sat, Nov. 8 — at Missouri
- Sat, Nov. 15 — vs. South Carolina
- Sat, Nov. 22 — vs. Samford
- Fri, Nov. 28 — at Texas