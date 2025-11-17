Joel Klatt names the best team in SEC after Week 12
Week 12 left Joel Klatt of FOX Sports re-examining his thoughts on the SEC. After one particular matchup on Saturday, Klatt came away with a fresh understanding of who he sees as the top team in the deepest conference in college football. Monday saw Klatt effusive with praise on The Joel Klatt Show for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia's 35-10 win over Texas likely left little room for ambiguity about the post-season fate of both teams in that game. The one-loss Bulldogs are all but guaranteed a CFP spot and could be dangerous there. Texas is almost out of the CFP picture, and Georgia's one-sided dominance was a significant reason for that shift. Klatt certianly liked what he saw from Kirby Smart's team.
Klatt's Take on Top Dawgs
Gunner Stockton was outstanding. The entire team was outstanding. They played better in that game than I think they have played all season long, which is scary for everybody else because Georgia now to me is the best team in the SEC. They might not get to the SEC championship game. That's fine. They're playing the best football of anybody in the SEC. Nobody wants to see that team. Nobody wants to see that coach right now.- Joel Klatt
With a trio of one-loss SEC teams still in competition, Georgia might indeed miss the SEC championship game. Given the potential drop in ranking from a loss in that game and the benefits of an extra week of rest, it's uncertain that missing the SEC title game would be a bad thing for the Bulldogs.
Georgia's Late Run
Georgia is certainly red-hot coming down the season's stretch run. Georgia's lone loss came in Week 5 against Alabama. The team did claim one-score wins over Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida. But in their last two games, Georgia has dominated Mississippi State and Texas by a combined score of 76-31.
Stockton's Steady Play
Quarterback Gunner Stockton has done an impressive job of making plays and simultaneously avoiding mistakes. A season ago, Carson Beck threw a dozen interceptions which hurt Georgia down the stretch of the SEC run. With two games left in 2025, Stockton has thrown just three interceptions while passing for 2,269 yards and 19 touchdowns. Stockton has also added 350 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
Defensive Shift for Bulldogs
Georgia's success has come despite a defense that has been much less explosive than in previous seasons. Georgia ranks last in the SEC in sacks (14) and tackles for loss (42) and is tied for last in the conference in defensive takeaways with eight. But the Bulldogs have been efficient on offense, capable if not explosive on defense, and are playing their best football in November. Klatt' is likely accurate to note that nobody wants to see Georgia on the other side of a matchup now.