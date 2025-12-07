College Football Playoff standings: Alabama-Georgia result changes CFP picture

Heading into the SEC Championship, both Alabama and Georgia were widely projected to make the College Football Playoff, regardless of the result. Bama's early struggles versus Georgia now calls into question the Crimson Tide's chances to make the postseason.

Going into the conference championship matchups, Alabama had a 79% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per The Athletic. Georgia had more than a 99% chance to make the CFP bracket heading into the SEC Championship.

Let's dive into how the SEC Championship result could shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

Will Alabama make the College Football Playoff?

History tells us Alabama is still likely to make the College Football Playoff, but the team's performance puts their CFP future at risk. The committee has tended not to penalize teams for playing in their conference championship game, but it is a small sample size with only one prior expanded playoff field.

Alabama is ranked No. 9 in College Football Playoff and a loss in the SEC title game could have the committee comparing the Crimson Tide to similar teams. Most notably, No. 12 Miami and No. 13 Texas who were raked below Bama.

The Crimson Tide were helped by BYU's blowout loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship. No. 11 BYU is not expected to make the postseason.

Georgia expected to land a top-four seed and first-round bye in the College Football Playoff

Georgia likely would have loved a home playoff game in Athens, but even better is advancing to the next round of the College Football Playoff. Unless Alabama can pull off an unlikely comeback, Georgia is expected to land a top-four seed and first-round bye in the CFP bracket.

The winner of the Big Ten title game will likely land the No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. Georgia could climb as high as No. 2 in the College Football Playoff bracket, just behind Ohio State or Indiana.