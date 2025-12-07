College Football Playoff standings: Alabama-Georgia result changes CFP picture
In this story:
Heading into the SEC Championship, both Alabama and Georgia were widely projected to make the College Football Playoff, regardless of the result. Bama's early struggles versus Georgia now calls into question the Crimson Tide's chances to make the postseason.
Going into the conference championship matchups, Alabama had a 79% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per The Athletic. Georgia had more than a 99% chance to make the CFP bracket heading into the SEC Championship.
Let's dive into how the SEC Championship result could shake up the College Football Playoff picture.
Will Alabama make the College Football Playoff?
History tells us Alabama is still likely to make the College Football Playoff, but the team's performance puts their CFP future at risk. The committee has tended not to penalize teams for playing in their conference championship game, but it is a small sample size with only one prior expanded playoff field.
Alabama is ranked No. 9 in College Football Playoff and a loss in the SEC title game could have the committee comparing the Crimson Tide to similar teams. Most notably, No. 12 Miami and No. 13 Texas who were raked below Bama.
The Crimson Tide were helped by BYU's blowout loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship. No. 11 BYU is not expected to make the postseason.
Georgia expected to land a top-four seed and first-round bye in the College Football Playoff
Georgia likely would have loved a home playoff game in Athens, but even better is advancing to the next round of the College Football Playoff. Unless Alabama can pull off an unlikely comeback, Georgia is expected to land a top-four seed and first-round bye in the CFP bracket.
The winner of the Big Ten title game will likely land the No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. Georgia could climb as high as No. 2 in the College Football Playoff bracket, just behind Ohio State or Indiana.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams