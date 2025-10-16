Joel Klatt previews Big Ten showdown between Washington-Michigan
Joel Klatt framed Washington-Michigan as a separation game with playoff stakes and one that will test both teams' identities. FOX's Big Noon Saturday crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft is on the call from Michigan Stadium, so Klatt was unable to give a game pick. But the Washington offense is surging behind Demond Williams Jr. and Michigan is coming off its first Big Ten loss, so the storylines are there.
"There's a lot of talk about what team is going to be the fourth team from the Big 10 that could separate themselves out and make a push to the College Football Playoff. Well, one of these teams with a win this weekend can be that team here in the back half of the season. So, this is a huge game from a playoff perspective for both of these teams."
Klatt's read on Washington starts with Williams, whose dual-threat ability has changed the Huskies' ceiling in Jedd Fisch's second season. Williams set a school record at Rutgers last week with 538 total yards (402 passing, 136 rushing) and four total touchdowns, becoming the first FBS player with 400 passing and at least 135 rushing in a game since Lamar Jackson did it vs. Syracuse in 2016. The supporting cast is also there with WR Denzel Boston (30 receptions, 444 yards, six TDs) and RB Jonah Coleman (518 rushing yards, 11 TDs).
Klatt praised Williams, as well gave him a comp. of an NFL QB. "He's a bit like Kyler Murray light," Klatt said. "Really quick, short area quickness. Throws the ball well when he's given protection. And they've got great playmakers on the outside."
But, it hasn't been completely perfect for Washington this year. Ohio State's 24–6 win in Seattle held Williams to 173 passing yards and limited Washington to 1-for-11 on third down. That could be useful tape for Michigan.
The Wolverines must be better on standard downs after allowing 224 rushing yards (6.2 per carry) in last week's 31–13 loss at USC, where freshman walk-on RB King Miller ran for 158 yards and the Trojans controlled the line. Last week's performance makes it tough to believe they can go out and execute the same way as Ohio State.
"Let's face it, Michigan's defense does not resemble Ohio State's defense.," Klatt said. "They don't have the length and speed in their linebacker core that Ohio State does. So, the structure of this defense may have to change just a little bit to account for the quarterback. Remember, we saw Michigan's defense last week against USC get taken advantage of."
Offensively, Klatt emphasized Michigan needs to get back to its foundational run game to help true-freshman QB Bryce Underwood. That is complicated by the health of Big Ten rushing leader Justice Haynes, who exited at USC with a mid-section injury and was day-to-day this week; he still leads the league at 117.5 rushing yards per game and 7.42 yards per carry.
"They have to get back to running the football first," Klatt said. "That's a way to make your young quarterback feel more comfortable and then allow him to be more effective throwing the football. Then you can throw it when you want to versus when you have to. Far too many times last week they were behind the chains and then they were chasing the score and they got away from what they are foundationally. They need to lean into what they are foundationally and really run the football well."
Michigan vs Washington kicks off at Noon ET on Saturday.