Michigan makes new push to land coveted 93-win college football coach

Michigan is still searching for a new coach to replace Sherrone Moore after his surprising firing. The Wolverines were recently dealt bad news amid the search when Arizona State announced that Kenny Dillingham signed a contract extension.

Dillingham had been linked to Michigan's vacancy prior to signing a new deal. Additionally, Michigan's chances of landing Kalen DeBoer took a hit after Alabama's comeback win over Oklahoma, extending the Crimson Tide's season for several more weeks.

Michigan could now be looking towards an ACC coach to lead the Wolverines program. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Louisville's Jeff Brohm is a "name of interest" at Michigan.

"Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has emerged as a name of interest at this point in the Michigan coaching search, sources tell On3," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "... His history of developing quarterbacks also stands out, especially with former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood paying close attention to who is the next Michigan head coach.

"... Brohm was a name of note in the Penn State coaching search, but ultimately decided to stay put. He’s yet to sign a contract extension Louisville has been working on since the fall."

Michigan target Jeff Brohm has not signed a contract extension at Louisville

Brohm has been a hot commodity after previously being linked to other major coaching vacancies, including Florida and Penn State. The coach has a 93-56 record, including going 27-12 during his three years at Louisville.

Earlier in the college football coaching carousel, Brohm was rumored to be nearing a contract extension with Louisville. Brohm has yet to ink this new extension, per Nakos.

The insider labeled former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as additional candidates at Michigan, per Nakos.