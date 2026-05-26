Joel Klatt Reveals Biggest Question Mark That Might Hold a Big Ten Powerhouse Back

Having a quarterback who is a true dual threat is becoming the norm in football. Rarely do you see just a pure drop-back passer, as people were accustomed to with the likes of Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Now you see guys who are able to attack people in multiple ways. That's not to say every quarterback is a major run threat like a Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick. But it does mean offenses have started to evolve, throwing new wrinkles at defenses.

One of the best offensive coordinators in college football at utilizing the quarterback run game is new Michigan Wolverines coordinator Jason Beck. In 2024, Beck was the coach at New Mexico, and his quarterback was Devon Dampier.

That season, Dampier rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 scores. Dampier then transferred to the Utah Utes in 2025, and Beck also went to Salt Lake City. In their one year together, Dampier ran for 835 yards and 10 scores.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) keeps the ball for a run. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But after one season with Utah, Beck elected to leave and join his head coach, Kyle Whittingham, in Ann Arbor to coach the Wolverines. One of the benefits of this move was that he got to coach one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the sport, Bryce Underwood.

While Underwood is known as a dual threat, he didn't show it much last season as a true freshman. He ran for just 392 yards and six touchdowns, but on 4.5 yards per carry. Joel Klatt revealed on "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast" that he feels the biggest question for Michigan this season is whether Beck can get the most out of Underwood in the run game.

"We start with the Wolverines, and what is their biggest question right now in the offseason and entering the season?" Klatt said.

"Does Bryce Underwood turn into Devin Dampier with his legs? That's the biggest question I think all of us have, in particular with their new coordinator, Jason Beck. Jason Beck spent the last two seasons with Devon Dampier at New Mexico and Utah. They've been, each of those years, second in the country in rushing. Why? Because of the quarterback run game."

This feels like something that will almost certainly happen this season for Michigan. Given Underwood's ability and Beck's track record as a guy who can develop quarterback run game, it almost feels like this will be a major reason Michigan has a strong season this year.

But what is often overlooked is that you also have to be a good enough passer who keeps defenses off balance. Because if a quarterback can only attack with their legs, then defenses can pin their ears back and get after the offense.

That's where Underwood needs to improve the most. He completed just 60.3% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns and had nine interceptions last season.

If he takes steps as a passer, and Beck can get the most out of his legs, it could be a special season in Year 1 of the Whittingham era.