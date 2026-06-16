Joel Klatt Reveals Why He's Higher on One SEC Program Than Oddsmakers

The LSU Tigers have been the talk of the offseason after luring head coach Lane Kiffin away from Oxford, Mississippi, to take the job in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin Arrives in Baton Rouge With Immediate Expectations

Kiffin had an incredible run at Ole Miss for six seasons, going 55-19. That included four double-digit win seasons, including three straight to end his tenure. It's arguably the most successful run in the history of the Rebels.

His best season came in his last, when he led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and its first College Football Playoff berth. However, he elected to take the LSU job after the regular season finale. Ole Miss officials elected not to let him coach the playoff run, ending his time in Oxford.

LSU Tigers new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Joel Klatt Sees Value in LSU's 8.5 Win Total

Now, Kiffin brings high expectations to LSU in hopes of leading the team back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Despite these high expectations from fans, oddsmakers aren't as sold. They gave LSU an 8.5 over/under win total. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt discussed this on his show, "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast." He said he believes the Tigers will win more than eight games this season.

"What about LSU at 8.5?" Klatt asked. "Don't you think that's a little low? I think LSU at 8.5 is a little bit low. They've got to get through their tough September. I think that they go 3-1 in their September... They then have a tough November with Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee. They may only have to win one of those to get to nine. I think Lane Kiffin is going to do a really good job at LSU."

Early-Season Scheduling Could Define the Season

LSU has a brutal schedule in 2026 that could hinder the Tigers from hitting the over. They start the season with a home game against the Clemson Tigers.

They also play on the road in what will likely be a very hostile environment at night against Ole Miss before ending the month at home agains the Texas A&M Aggies.

They then have an easier stretch before the November stretch that Klatt mentioned. The biggest reason the over is in jeopardy is that, for a new coach, it usually takes time to implement his scheme and culture.

Those types of teams need a few easier games early in the year to get into the flow of the new era.

For them, a brutal stretch to start the season could put them behind. There is a possibility that the team doesn't go 3-1, as Klatt thinks, but instead 1-3.

The Tigers are extremely talented but have a new coaching staff, though some coaches returned, like defensive coordinator Blake Baker, and they have 43 transfers on the team. That takes time to gel. It won't happen overnight.

So, Kiffin might do a great job resurrecting the LSU program, but Year 1 might not be the year fans, or Klatt, think it is. It will likely come down to whether the Tigers can survive the gauntlet early in the season.