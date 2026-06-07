Paul Finebaum Blasts Major College Football Coach Over Offseason Decision

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has been the center of one of the biggest controversies of the offseason.

Kiffin elected to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for LSU following the 2025 regular season, despite the Rebels being 11-1 and headed to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

As a result, Ole Miss didn't allow Kiffin to coach the team during the playoff run. Instead, they promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach.

Golding did a great job, leading the Rebels to wins over the Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs before falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the final seconds of the semifinals. That was thought to be the end of it, but Kiffin just couldn't help himself.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin Opens Old Wounds

In an interview with "Vanity Fair," Kiffin said that it was hard to recruit at Ole Miss. He cited a lack of diversity, and as a result, recruits' families wouldn't let them go to Oxford.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

Kiffin's Comments Spark Backlash

That statement caused quite a bit of pushback for those in Oxford. Kiffin late apologized, stating, “I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that,” Kiffin said. “In a four-hour interview, I was asked a lot of questions on a lot of things, and Ole Miss has been wonderful to me and to my family."

But the damage was done. ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed these comments by Kiffin on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He stated that Kififn was the one who caused all of the problems, yet he's acting like the victim.

"What's really interesting about this, Earl, is that Lane Kiffin is the one who betrayed Ole Miss, Finebaum said. "Lane Kiffin is the one who left a bunch of broken hearts, and he's acting like the aggrieved one here.... He just couldn't resist going as low as possible. He's a smart guy. He knew that line. He could back it up because it's been said before, but he also knew how controversial it would be. It's in his DNA."

Ole Miss-LSU Just Got Personal

The reality is that Kiffin couldn't help himself, as Finebaum stated. He says what is on his mind before considering whether it could hurt people or be deemed controversial. Because of that, college football might have one of the most anticipated games of the season when Kiffin and LSU travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss at night on Sept. 19.

One that could have major College Football Playoff implications and provide some closure for both sides.