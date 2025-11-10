College Football HQ

Johnny Manziel names quarterback who 'deserves' to be in the Heisman conversation

Joe Cox

Former Heisman winning QB Johnny Manziel shared his take on a current passer who he feels 'deserves' to be in the Heisman conversation in 2025.
Johnny Manziel never shied away from sharing his feelings, and he dropped some interesting Heisman Trophy thoughts on a podcast appearance this weekend. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on Nightcap, Manziel discussed one of his very public favorite players in 2025: Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. Manziel showed up for Vanderbilt's game with Alabama and sported a Pavia jersey. He shared more of his thoughts on Pavia on Nightcap.

Johnny Football's take

I think what he's done throughout the season, the wins they've had, the way that he's played.... If there's five [Heisman Trophy] finalists, Diego Pavia absolutely deserves to be in New York. I think if you're looking at one of the most outstanding players in football, we have a small collection right now of what you would say based on their performance throughout this year brings them to New York. I would feel like in my opinion he gets one of those spots.

Johnny Manziel

Pavia's Heisman resume

Pavia has led No. 13 Vanderbilt to an 8-2 mark and viable consideration for the College Football Playoff. This year, Pavia has completed 70% of his passes for 2,440 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has added 613 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

In the last two weeks, Pavia has passed for 742 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 155 yards and two more scores in close battles with Texas and Auburn. Pavia is fourth nationally in QB rating. His 21 passing touchdowns ties for ninth in the nation. He's also ninth in the SEC in rushing yardage.

Pavia and Vanderbilt did take a hit in their 34-31 loss to Texas, the team's second loss of the year after a prior defeat to Alabama. But if Vanderbilt can outlast Kentucky at home and No. 21 Tennessee on the road, Pavia's path to the College Football Playoff could certainly leave him as a viable Heisman Trophy finalist.

Manizel's career

Manziel won the Heisman himself in 2012 as a redshirt freshman. Like Pavia, Manziel had an impressive dual-threat skill set and a cocky attitude that helped him take down some of the nation's top teams. Shannon Sharpe told Manziel on Nightcap, "I can see why you gravitate towards him, Johnny, because he probably reminds you a lot of yourself."

Pavia
Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel is beating the drum for current Heisman hopeful Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

