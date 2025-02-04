Ex-Texas, Washington WR Johntay Cook arrested, charged
Former Texas and Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook has been arrested on multiple charges, according to public records revealed on Tuesday.
Cook was taken into the Lon Evans Correctional Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
He faces charges including a pair of misdemeanors with theft in addition to interfering with public duties, according to the records.
Cook was a former four-star recruit, but he’s been unable to establish himself in the collegiate ranks either with the Longhorns or the Huskies.
He originally pledged to Texas in the same recruiting class as quarterback Arch Manning, but failed to catch on with the offense.
Cook then abruptly left the Texas program, and although head coach Steve Sarkisian declined to give any details, noted that the decision was mutual on both sides.
“We have nothing but respect for him and his family,” Sarkisian said at the time. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Cook visited Florida before committing to Washington on Dec. 28, but it was soon reported that he was no longer with the program for undisclosed reasons.
The wide receiver hadd 16 catches for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns in 20 games with the Texas program, and he won a state championship with DeSoto in 2022.
