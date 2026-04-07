Jon Gruden Makes Opinion on Fernando Mendoza Clear Amid Ongoing Debate

The 2026 NFL draft will take place from April 23 to April 25 adjacent to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

An annual question surrounding each NFL draft involves the quarterbacks expected to come off the board in the earlier rounds. Near the end of the 2025 college football regular season, the expectation was for Indiana starter Fernando Mendoza to be selected No. 1 overall and for Oregon starter Dante Moore to follow him at No. 2 overall.

In a shocking turn of events, Moore decided to stay at Oregon for another season in January. Mendoza stayed at the top of the projections, and Alabama starter Ty Simpson emerged as the next best option.

However, an online discourse has sparked about the possibility of Simpson being a more ready prospect than Mendoza. Those on the side of Simpson, like longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, have pointed to the way Simpson plays the game as a reason why he is more suited for the NFL. Longtime NFL head coach and current Barstool personality Jon Gruden took the opposite stance on "Wake Up Barstool," vouching for Mendoza over Simpson.

"I think Fernando (Mendoza)'s body of work is more impressive. He did it longer, he did it on two different teams, and he's 16-0 and played very good in crunch time," Gruden said. "You watch the Oregon film, two deep balls against Ohio State, very impressive. His toughness I think sets him apart."

College career comparison

Between California and Indiana, Mendoza spent the better part of the last three seasons as a starting quarterback. Mendoza finished his time at California with 4,712 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions in his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Indiana.

Simpson sat behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe for three seasons before earning the starting job at Alabama in 2025. In his lone season as the Crimson Tide's starter, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rose Bowl meeting

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No. 1 seed Indiana defeated No. 9 seed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl on its quest to win the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship. Mendoza finished the game 14-of-16 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Simpson finished 12-of-16 for 67 yards passing and did not play in the second half.

"They did not have a running game this year at Alabama, probably the worst run game in the history of Alabama football. Their offensive line, even though (Kadyn) Proctor's going to be a first-round pick at left tackle, they really struggled protecting the passer," Gruden said about Simpson and Alabama.

"To Dave (Portnoy)'s point, (Ty) Simpson was beat up, but when you watch Fernando (Mendoza) and Simpson go head to head in that Rose Bowl, Indiana kicked their butt, and Simpson got benched because he was hurt."