Jon Gruden Names 3,500-Yard QB the ‘Real Deal’ in 2026 NFL Draft

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden provided a detailed breakdown of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during a Monday appearance on Wake Up Barstool. Gruden spoke with T-Bob Hebert about why he believes the Crimson Tide signal-caller is a premier NFL prospect.

Simpson recently completed a productive season in which he threw for over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns. His performance has sparked debate among scouts about his ranking in the competitive 2026 quarterback class.

While some analysts have expressed a tepid reaction to Simpson's limited starting experience, Gruden’s endorsement adds significant weight to the player's draft stock. The coach highlighted specific traits that make the young passer a candidate for the top of the board.

Evaluating Ty Simpson's draft stock

The conversation surrounding Simpson often centers on his longevity as a starter compared to other top prospects like Fernando Mendoza. Gruden acknowledged this discrepancy while maintaining that Simpson’s film demonstrates elite potential.

"Well, he's only been a one-year starter. Let's be honest. I think that's what separates him and Mendoza. Fernando started a lot more games than Ty Simpson," Gruden said during the interview.

However, the former coach-turned-Barstool Sports analyst was quick to praise the quality of play Simpson displayed while at full strength.

Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He noted that the quarterback’s early-season success against top-tier competition proved his ability to handle high-pressure environments.

"But when you watch Simpson play when he's healthy, he's the real deal, man," Gruden said. "Early in the season, Alabama had four straight wins against ranked opponents."

Gruden pointed to Simpson’s ability to make difficult throws as a primary reason for his high grade. He specifically mentioned the 23-year-old's proficiency in tight-window throws and downfield shots that NFL offenses require.

Simpson's place in the 2026 quarterback class

Gruden emphasized that while Simpson isn't a full-fledged dual-threat threat, he is more than just a pocket passer. He is viewed as an athlete who can extend plays. He noted that Simpson can be effective in the zone-read running game and has the mobility to escape defensive pressure.

"And when you're looking for tight window throws down the field shots, this guy can make all the plays and he's athletic. He can get out of trouble," Gruden explained.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The coach did mention that Simpson dealt with injuries and weight loss toward the end of the season. These physical setbacks might be the reason for some of the hesitation seen in certain draft projections.

Gruden concluded that while the quarterback might benefit from more time to develop, his ceiling remains as high as anyone in the country. He described Simpson as a "really great prospect" with significant upside for the next level.

Simpson is hoping to hear his name called out on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.