Diego Pavia Bets $2,000 Against Johnny Manziel Before NFL Combine

Johnny Manziel and Diego Pavia just turned a podcast chat into a $2,000 gamble. During a recent episode of the Glory Daze podcast hosted by the former Texas A&M star, the two quarterbacks started talking about speed and agility. Manziel put his money where his mouth is by challenging Pavia to beat his old workout times.

The bet focuses on how fast Pavia can run at the NFL Combine. Manziel ran a 4.68 second 40 yard dash back in 2014 and thinks he is still faster. Pavia did not blink before accepting the challenge and even added another drill to the deal.

Now, a simple sprint in Indianapolis has a price tag attached to it. If Pavia can beat the former Heisman winner, he walks away with two thousand dollars. If not, Manziel keeps the cash and the bragging rights.

Diego Pavia vs Johnny Manziel 40 yard dash bet details

The back and forth started when Manziel asked Pavia if he could move as well as the 2014 version of "Johnny Football." Manziel offered a thousand dollars saying Pavia would not run a faster 40 yard dash than his own 4.68 mark. Pavia agreed but wanted to raise the stakes on the short shuttle as well.

"I got a thousand run a faster 5-10-5," Pavia said, referring to the 20 yard shuttle. Manziel quickly agreed to put a thousand dollars on each drill. The Vanderbilt star accepted the terms, creating a specific performance goal for his upcoming trip to the combine.

Both players are known for their ability to scramble and make plays when things break down. Manziel was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy and became a first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns. Pavia led Vanderbilt to a massive victory over Alabama and turned the program into a winner during his final season.

Pavia stands just under 5-foot-10 and weighs 198 pounds. NFL scouts see him as a tough player who creates big plays with his legs and his arm. While he is a productive runner in speed options and zone reads, some analysts think he has average speed when running in the open field.

Manziel was slightly larger during his combine workout, measuring at 6' and 207 pounds. His 4.68 time was impressive for a quarterback at the time. He also recorded a 4.03-second shuttle, which is the time Pavia needs to beat to win the second half of the bet.

Scouts like Pavia for his competitive nature and high football intelligence, while some worry about his off-field antics. One AFC director noted that they love his makeup, even if they are not sure if he can win from the pocket consistently. He is often compared to players like Manziel because he plays bigger than his actual size.

Most quarterbacks with Pavia's build struggle to make NFL rosters, so a fast time in Indianapolis would help his draft stock and his bank account.

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, but on-field drills begin on Thursday with the defensive linemen, linebackers and kickers working out.

