Player Who Made NFL Combine History Had Something to Say About Diego Pavia

The Vanderbilt Commodores recently finished the 2025 college football season with a 10-3 record and a No. 15 ranking in the final AP Poll. This performance marked a historic high point for a program led by head coach Clark Lea and a revitalized offensive unit.

At the center of that success were two athletes whose careers have been linked since their time at New Mexico State. Quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers have played together for multiple seasons, building a chemistry that helped transform Vanderbilt into a legitimate SEC contender.

Now, both players are in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. While Pavia faces questions regarding his size and professional projection, his longtime teammate is using his platform to advocate for the quarterback's potential at the next level.

Eli Stowers endorsement of Diego Pavia at 2026 NFL Combine

Stowers arrived at the combine and immediately made history by setting a modern record for tight ends with a 45.5-inch vertical leap. He also set a positional record with a broad jump of 11 feet, 3 inches and clocked a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. Despite his own soaring draft stock, Stowers spent much of his media availability discussing Pavia’s impact.

The two players first competed for the starting quarterback job at New Mexico State in 2022. Pavia won the role, which led Stowers to transition to tight end. They later transferred to Vanderbilt together, where Pavia eventually became a Heisman Trophy finalist and a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Pavia finished his college career with 10,255 passing yards and 88 touchdowns, while adding over 3,000 yards and 31 scores on the ground. Despite these statistics, NFL evaluators remain divided on how his game translates to the professional ranks. Stowers addressed these concerns directly when asked about his quarterback this week.

"Yeah, I mean, one, just look at his production," Stowers said about Pavia. "I think he was the best player in college last year. Two, I think that people don’t understand how hard of a worker he is and how good of a leader he is.

"That’s what you want in the quarterback on your team. He will not let anybody outwork him, and he’s gonna hold the standard and hold people up to that standard as well. And y’all see his film, he’s a baller."

The path Pavia took to this point remains one of the most unconventional in the draft class. He started at the JUCO level with the New Mexico Military Institute before moving to the FBS level. Throughout his journey, he has consistently defied expectations and overcome labels regarding his physical stature.

Evaluators often prioritize traditional physical traits, but the endorsement from a record-breaking athlete like Stowers carries weight. Stowers believes the film shows a player who is a "baller" regardless of the measurable data. The connection between the two has been a defining feature of Vanderbilt's rise.

As the draft process continues, teams must decide if Pavia's intangibles outweigh the traditional scouting rules. For Stowers, there is no doubt about what his teammate brings to a locker room. Both players are now waiting to see how their historic collegiate run influences their professional futures.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.