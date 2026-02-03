Jon Gruden video has college football fans saying the same thing
Jon Gruden hasn't been an active head coach since 2021, but a recent video from the Hula Bowl suggests that his skills haven't atrophied. In one video he shared, Gruden showed fans the journey of a single play-- from a suggestion in meetings to a call in a walk-through to execution in a game. With the video, he started a single sustained round of reactions.
Gruden has not coached in college football since 1991, but since his firing from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, there's been a growing chorus around him. Those in the know see his teaching accumen, his motivational skills, and his solid core of experience and say essentially the same thing: Gruden needs to be back on a college football sideline.
Video spurs Gruden to sideline calls
Seeing the clip from a week of Hula Bowl footage, it's not difficult to see why the idea continues to gain traction.
Cue the fan reaction suggesting that Gruden, in the words of Paul McCartney, get back to where he once belonged.
Gruden's college flirtations
The idea of Gruden returning to college football is one that's had several cycles. Gruden began his coaching career at the University of Tennessee, which is where he met his wife. His name has frequently come up in connection with the Tennessee job, but the timing was never right for him to replace Derek Dooley or Butch Jones.
More recently, Gruden opened 2025 by traveling around the football world with Barstool Sports. This led to a stop at Georgia's fall camp, where he talked with Kirby Smart's team about his love for the game and his enthusiasm for competition. When videos of that Georgia visit went public, rumors began to swell that Gruden might return to the college game.
His professional history
Gruden's on-field resume built in the NFL certainly makes him an eligible coaching candidate. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and compiled a 117-112 overall NFL record. He did some off-field work as an analyst for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and all signs indicate that his habits as a football film junkie continue even in his days outside of coaching.
Broadcasting has been another significant part of Gruden's career arc, He worked for ESPN from 2009 to 2017, originally serving as a color analyst on Monday Night Football telecasts. He left the network only when it was clear he would return to coaching. Gruden has worked with Barstool Sports intermittently since November 2024, but he may have left a piece of his heart still on the sidelines, if recent feedback is proven true.
