WATCH: Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Georgia Football Practice With Jon Gruden
Watch as Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden goes behind the scenes of a Georgia Football practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with rigorous practices and tough coaching under the Kirby Smart regime. But while reports from practices have been bountiful, there has been very little footage of what actually goes into a Georgia Football practice.
Luckily for fans, Barstool Sports analyst and Super Bowl-winning head coach recently visited Athens to see the inner workings of the Georgia Bulldogs Football program. Gruden's visit was filmed by and made available on YouTube for more than 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage of a Georgia practice.
In the video, fans can watch Bulldogs players attend position meetings, practice, and roam the indoor facility as the team continues its fall camp. Coach Gruden continuously offers his praise of the program throughout the video and even declared that it was his dream to one day coach in the SEC.
"You can't help but be totally impressed with Georgia," said Gruden. "The way they practice, the way they meet, their facilities, the interactions between the coaches and players. Phenomenal. And they're player development, they do a great job of bringing in freshmen that play like seniors."
While many coaches and players have been extremely complimentary of the Bulldogs. A figure as prominent in the sport as Jon Gruden certainly suggests that Kirby Smart is running his program the right way.
The Bulldogs will continue their fall practices leading up to the beginning of their 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily