Jordan Rodgers puts top-10 college football program on upset alert in Week 13
There are only two games on the Week 13 college football schedule pitting ranked teams against each other, and of course, both carry major College Football Playoff implications.
ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers thinks one of those two games ends in a significant upset that would really shake up the playoff picture.
No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2 SEC) is a 6.5-point favorite at home against No. 23 Missouri (7-3, 3-3), and the Sooners are riding the momentum of their massive upset win at Alabama last week, but Rodgers thinks the Sooners could be the team on upset alert this Saturday.
"I think they are because although it was a massive win, the offense didn’t leave anything to be hopeful for Sooners fans," Rodgers said while appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Friday morning. "They didn’t have a play that went longer than 22 yards. They didn’t push the ball downfield at all. And this Missouri team just put up 300 [rushing] yards on, albeit, a bad Mississippi State defense. Ahmad Hardy went for 300 yards on the ground, though."
Hardy leads all FBS players with 1,346 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns on the ground, and he joined the SEC record books last week with just the sixth 300-yard rushing performance in conference history, with 300 yards exactly and 3 TDs on 25 carries vs Mississippi State.
But Hardy, a transfer from Louisiana Monroe, also averaged 8.4 yards per carry vs. Texas A&M (13 carries for 109 yards and a TD) the previous week as he surges to the finish line of his first season with Missouri.
"It’s not like this Missouri team is pushing people around -- that shouldn’t worry you. It’s that Ahmad Hardy can’t be tackled,” Rodgers said. “His cutback, his vision, and his ability to break tackles against an Oklahoma defense that is overly aggressive, that will at times take risks, get out of gaps, that would be a concern for me if I’m an Oklahoma fan. Missouri is a sneaky team and a wildcard to look out for."
The Tigers' three losses this season all came against ranked teams -- 27-24 to Alabama, 17-10 at Vanderbilt and 38-17 to Texas A&M -- but they haven't beaten any ranked opponents, let alone one of Oklahoma's caliber. Missouri's best wins are against Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina, as it played a light non-conference schedule.
But, like Rodgers noted, Oklahoma is a very limited offensive team. The Sooners pulled the 23-21 upset at Alabama thanks to a pick-6, costly fumbled punt return and a fumble deep in Crimson Tide territory while actually getting outgained 406 yards to 212.
Rodgers also noted that Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula is expected to play Saturday after missing the last two games with a dislocated ankle.
An Oklahoma loss would likely drop it out of the playoff field as no three-loss team earned an at-large berth last year, and the SEC has a glut of contenders vying for those coveted spots on the 12-team bracket.