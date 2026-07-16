Josh Pate Disagrees With the 'Villain' Label for College Football Star

Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is arguably the best quarterback in college football entering the 2026 season.

Trinidad Chambliss Quickly Becomes a Star

Chambliss broke onto the scene after throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while rushing for 527 yards and eight scores last season.

This came after he didn't start at the beginning of the year. But after starter Austin Simmons went down with an injury, Chambliss took over during the third game and didn't look back.

His impressive play helped lead Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance. He then took his play up a notch, leading the Rebels to win over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs before narrowly losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the semifinals in the final seconds.

However, there is some controversy surrounding Chambliss this season after he was granted an injunction, allowing him one more season of college football. His team claimed he deserved another season due to a medical issue he had at Ferris State. The NCAA had denied his attempts to get that extra year, but his legal team took the NCAA to court and won.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss testifies during the hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate Defends Chambliss' Villain Label

There are some who will argue that it is because he got an injunction when others lost their court case that Chambliss is viewed as a villain in college football this season.

However, Josh Pate shot those beliefs down on "Josh Pate's College Football Show."

"Trinidad Chamblas is not a villain," Pate said. "The only people mad at Trinidad Chamblas are the NCAA. No one really cares that the NCAA is mad at anyone. I don't think Mississippi State fans love him, but I don't think that they view him as a villain any more so than any other Ole Miss quarterback."

Why Chambliss' Situation Is Different From Other NCAA Cases

Chambliss had a good reason to take the NCAA to court. There was a medical issue for which he had proof that prevented him from playing that season.

So, his case isn't like those of others who have been granted an injunction despite having no merit to stand on. This isn't a Diego Pavia situation where his JUCO years didn't count toward his eligibility. This was a medical condition.

Chambliss enters the 2026 season with plenty of attention, but most of it is focused on what he can do on the field rather than the controversy surrounding his eligibility. While some fans may disagree with the NCAA's decision or court ruling, Chambliss' situation is different because it was built around a documented medical circumstance.

His performance last season earned him respect across college football, and if he leads Ole Miss back into championship contention, the conversation will likely remain centered on his talent rather than the legal battle that allowed him to return.