College Football's Most Important Players in 2026: No. 18 QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss began the 2024 college football campaign as the presumed starting quarterback at Division II Ferris State.

Entering the 2026 season, the Michigan native owns a Conerly Trophy, a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and a courtroom victory over the NCAA that sent him back to Oxford for one final season.

The reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year should be considered one of the top 25 most important players in college football.

<< Previous: No. 19: LJ Martin, RB, BYU Cougars

No. 18: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss Rebels

Chambliss arrived at Ole Miss after spring practice in 2025 as the backup to Austin Simmons, then took over in September when Simmons was injured at Kentucky and never gave the job back.

The numbers that followed were staggering. Chambliss completed 66.1% of his passes for an SEC-best 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs with the ball in the second half against Georgia during the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss won a program-record 13 games, reached its first College Football Playoff and beat Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl, where Chambliss earned offensive MVP honors before a 31-27 Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami ended the run. His 4,464 total yards rank third in a single season in program history, and the offense he piloted became the first in school history to clear 7,000 total yards.

The 23-year-old finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting as the Rebels landed at No. 3 in the final AP poll, their highest finish since 1962.

A courtroom fight saved his sixth season

The NCAA denied his waiver request for a sixth year on Jan. 9, less than 24 hours after the Fiesta Bowl, rejecting his argument that respiratory issues requiring a tonsillectomy and keeping him off the field at Ferris State in 2022 warranted a medical redshirt.

His lawyers sued the NCAA in Mississippi state court, and Judge Robert Whitwell granted a preliminary injunction in February, writing that the organization "fell short of its mission to foster the well-being and development of Trinidad Chambliss" and "acted in bad faith."

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss testifies during the hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA's appeal in late March, clearing the former Ferris State national champion to play this fall.

Chambliss never wavered while the case dragged on. "I always had confidence in me being back here, me being the quarterback at Ole Miss," he said after the ruling. "My case was valid. It was the truth, all that."

Why Chambliss ranks among college football's most important

The Rebels needed that resolution more than most programs would have. Lane Kiffin left for LSU and took six assistants with him, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., leaving Pete Golding to build a staff after guiding Ole Miss to a 2-1 Playoff record as the interim-turned-permanent head coach.

No first-year coach in the country inherits a quarterback like Chambliss, and his return alongside running back Kewan Lacy gives Golding one of the top backfield tandems in the sport.

New offensive coordinator John David Baker arrives from East Carolina, and Chambliss expects a familiar operation. "It's a lot of similarities," he said. "He knows the offense. It's basically the same offense."

The schedule stiffens with the SEC's move to nine conference games, starting with Louisville against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 in Nashville. Chambliss made the target clear at the Manning Passing Academy in June. "We obviously want to make it to the national championship," he said. "That's the goal at Ole Miss."