Josh Pate hints about Big Ten coach's future after Week 5 loss
The University of Southern California’s first test against a ranked Big Ten opponent ended in heartbreak. Playing on the road in Champaign, the No. 21 Trojans fell 34-32 to No. 23 Illinois when David Olano drilled a 41-yard field goal as time expired. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer carved up the USC defense with 328 passing yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. USC had erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and briefly grabbed the lead behind Jayden Maiava’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon with less than two minutes left, but the defense could not hold.
The loss immediately reignited the conversation around head coach Lincoln Riley. On his College Football Show podcast, Josh Pate revisited what he had been saying since the summer: this version of USC may still be a year away from being ready for the biggest stages. His larger point was about patience.
“We’ve been hesitant with USC on this show, excited but hesitant because we thought they may still be one more year away. And I do feel that way. But I also know you don’t want to hear that about Lincoln Riley,” Pate said. He framed it as a catch-22, noting that if patience is afforded, the program could reach its potential, but after multiple seasons with mixed results, he would also understand if patience has run thin.
Riley’s record against ranked opponents at USC is now 4-11. The setback came just a week after Illinois was routed by Indiana, and the Illini turned around and outrushed USC 171-26. For a program that had leaned on its ground game through the first month, the struggles at the line of scrimmage were glaring. Riley acknowledged afterward that his team showed fight in its rally, but admitted they “squandered too many opportunities on both sides of the ball.”
Illinois Outlasts USC In Back-And-Forth Finish
Illinois set the tone with its rushing attack and Altmyer’s efficiency, building a 31-17 advantage in the fourth quarter. USC mounted its comeback with a mix of timely defensive stops and big plays from its passing game. Lemon finished with 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Waymond Jordan chipped in 94 rushing yards and two scores. The Trojans’ late go-ahead drive highlighted the potential of Riley’s roster, but the defense gave Illinois enough space to respond.
Altmyer’s final possession summed up the day. With under two minutes remaining, he led an eight-play, 51-yard march to set up Olano’s winning kick. Illinois coach Bret Bielema credited his quarterback’s calm demeanor, saying Altmyer gave him a simple head nod before the decisive drive.
The Illini outgained USC 502-490 and became the first Illinois team to ever beat the Trojans in Champaign. The program also bounced back from a humiliating 63-10 loss to Indiana the week prior, restoring some momentum in its Big Ten campaign.
For USC, the game again spotlighted recurring issues under Riley: penalties, defensive lapses and untimely turnovers. Maiava threw his first interception of the season, and the Trojans committed eight penalties, including one that wiped out another Lemon touchdown. Riley defended his late-game clock management but conceded that the overall execution was not good enough. “The reality is we squandered too many opportunities to separate in this game,” he said.
Patience In Question For Lincoln Riley’s Tenure
The conversation after the loss was as much about the bigger picture as the box score. Pate emphasized that USC has made roster improvements and cultural changes since last season, but the results are not yet fully visible.
“If they’re willing to give him some more patience, they’ll have the product they want. But if they don’t feel that he deserves more patience because he’s already several years into his tenure, I would understand that,” Pate said. With another critical stretch ahead, including matchups against Michigan and Notre Dame, the Trojans will again face the scrutiny that has followed them throughout Riley’s time in Los Angeles.
The Illini left with a signature victory, but the story in the aftermath was the same familiar question about USC’s ability to rise under Riley. Pate summed it up by saying, “Now we’re going to find out how much patience USC has for Lincoln Riley.”
The Trojans will host Michigan on Oct. 11 following a bye week.