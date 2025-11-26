Josh Pate names 'hot' coaching candidate for Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are approaching a critical juncture in their search for a new head football coach. Since the university parted ways with Billy Napier on October 19, the program has operated under interim leadership while athletic director Scott Stricklin navigates a volatile market.
The team currently sits at 3-8 overall and faces a significant rebuilding project entering the offseason. While rumors continue to swirl regarding top-tier targets across the SEC, prominent voices in college football media are pointing toward a specific candidate out West.
The conversation has shifted in recent days as the coaching carousel prepares to spin at full speed following rivalry week. Many national pundits have focused on the obvious names, but College Football Show host Josh Pate believes the Gators could reunite with a former assistant. Pate identified Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch as a "hot" name to watch for the vacancy in Gainesville.
Pate suggests that while the general public remains fixated on other high-profile options, the internal discussions might be trending differently. He noted that Fisch has generated significant momentum in recent weeks and presents a logical solution if the Gators miss out on their primary targets. The analyst urged fans to look ahead at how quickly the landscape could change depending on the results of the final regular-season games.
Josh Pate Outlines Path for Jedd Fisch Hire at Florida
Pate asked his audience to visualize a scenario where the top candidates, specifically Lane Kiffin, decide to stay put or accept offers elsewhere. In this potential reality, Florida would need to pivot quickly to a viable alternative who understands the program.
Pate pointed to the potential of a Washington late-season upset victory over the Oregon Ducks as a moment that could further elevate Fisch's stock. He argued that Fisch would likely jump at the opportunity to return to the SEC.
Betting markets have started to reflect this growing sentiment. Data from Kalshi recently showed Fisch surging to a 50 percent chance of landing the position, then settling at 35 percent. This spike in probability suggests that insiders believe the Gators are conducting serious due diligence on the Washington coach.
Reports from On3 Sports confirmed that Florida has worked earnestly to vet Fisch alongside other potential candidates, such as Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm.
Fisch offers a resume that balances successful rebuilding efforts with offensive acumen. He engineered a remarkable turnaround with the Arizona Wildcats, taking them from a one-win team to a 10-win program in just three seasons before leaving for Seattle.
Although his career record is 31-32, that number is skewed by the heavy lifting he did in his initial years at Arizona. He signed a seven-year contract with Washington in 2024 worth $54 million, but the allure of restoring his alma mater could prove difficult to ignore.
The Huskies will face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
