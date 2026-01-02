Former five-star QB gaining transfer portal interest from four powerhouse programs

The trajectory of a college football career rarely follows a straight line. For one celebrated signal-caller, the path has veered away from his initial landing spot after just two seasons. The quarterback entered college as the nation's top dual-threat prospect and carried the weight of a program's future on his shoulders.

The 20-year-old signal caller arrived with accolades that suggested he would be the face of the franchise for years to come. However, a combination of nagging injuries and instability on the sideline derailed those plans during a frustrating sophomore year that failed to meet preseason expectations.

His exit marks a significant shift for the program he leaves behind. The university recently parted ways with its head coach after a four-win season that fell significantly short of preseason rankings. The quarterback's decision to explore other options underscores the volatility of the modern collegiate landscape.

The Willis, Texas, native departs with eligibility remaining and a desire to find a system that better utilizes his physical tools. The decision comes after weeks of speculation regarding his future and the direction of the team's offense under new leadership.

Observers believe the market for his services will be robust despite the recent struggles. Scouts and analysts still view his raw ability as elite, noting that his physical traits translate well to the professional level. He will likely take time to assess the landscape before committing to a new school. The opening of the transfer window marks the beginning of a high-stakes recruitment process for one of the sport's most talented passers.

Florida QB DJ Lagway has portal interest from several notable programs

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway officially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal in mid-December. The decision follows a challenging 4-8 season for the Gators, which led to the dismissal of head coach Billy Napier. Lagway expressed his appreciation for his time in Gainesville in a statement posted to social media.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida," Lagway wrote. "After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Injuries derailed Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) over his two seasons in Gainesville. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The sophomore passer threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025 but struggled with consistency. He also threw 14 interceptions and completed 63.2% of his passes. Injuries played a major role in his development. Lagway dealt with shoulder, hamstring, groin, and calf issues throughout the year. These ailments limited his participation in spring practice and summer camp.

Despite the statistical regression, Lagway remains a highly coveted prospect. On3 reporter Pete Nakos indicates that the former five-star recruit has already generated interest from several top programs. Nakos reports that Lagway has been tied to the Baylor Bears, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Louisville Cardinals.

Baylor is a logical fit given family connections. His father, Derek Lagway, played running back for the Bears in the late 1990s. The campus in Waco is also just two hours from Lagway's hometown of Willis, Texas.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) finished his two seasons with the Gators with 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers are another team to watch. The prompt indicates Lane Kiffin and a new staff at LSU are hunting for an elite quarterback. Kiffin has evaluated Lagway closely over the last two years and previously watched the quarterback throw for 180 yards against his defense.

ESPN analyst Max Olson included Lagway on his list of quarterbacks to watch in the portal. Olson noted that Lagway possesses untapped potential that could flourish in the right environment.

"Combine those issues with a highly pressurized hot-seat situation, a head coach trying to be the offensive playcaller and injuries at receiver, and you get a messy situation," Olson wrote.

