Josh Pate Names Big 12 Program That Won't Make the College Football Playoff

Ever since the Indiana Hoosiers took the sport by storm before the 2024 season, the question has been who can be the next Indiana?

The Hoosiers went from three straight losing seasons to hiring Curt Cignetti from James Madison, and winning double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. That culminated in a 16-0 national championship in 2025.

A big reason for their success was that Cignetti had been very successful at James Madison and then brought several of those pieces with him. He went 11-1 at James Madison in 2023 and brought 13 players with him to Indiana. Those players included D'Angelo Ponds, Elijah Sarratt, Kaelon Black, Aiden Fisher and Mikail Kamara. All of which played a major role in their national championship.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys feel like the obvious choice to replicate that success. The Cowboys have had two straight losing seasons, including a 1-11 record last year, which led to the firing of long-time head coach Mike Gundy.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker throws a touchdown pass during a spring football game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was replaced by North Texas Mean Green head coach Eric Morris. He led the Mean Green to an 11-2 season last year, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

Like Cignetti, he brought several of his pieces with him to Oklahoma State. Morris brought 16 players with him to Stillwater, including star quarterback Drew Mestemaker, star running back Caleb Hawkins and star wide receiver Wyatt Young.

On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the college football analyst was doing a segment on bold predictions from fans. One of the fans said that he thinks there will be five teams with the word "State" in their names in the College Football Playoff.

Pate questioned that, bringing up Oklahoma State and saying while he's high on the Cowboys, he doesn't see them doing that in Year 1.

"Oklahoma State, I'm higher on them than most, but not that high," Pate said.

One thing that boosted Indiana's chances was the schedule in Year 1. That season, the Hoosiers faced one ranked team in the regular season: the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, which they lost 38-15. That helped them go 11-1 and make the CFP.

Oklahoma State doesn't have as easy a road as the Cowboys will face the Oregon Ducks, Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arizona State Sun Devils, but two of those are at home.

Also, only two of those are conference games, and the Big 12 is definitely easier than the Big Ten. So, it's possible Oklahoma State could still play for a Big 12 championship with a shot at the playoff.

But it's not fair to compare anyone to what Indiana did. They are an outlier. If other teams could do it, they would have. But if there is a team that can, the Cowboys have the makings to be that team.