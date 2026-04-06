Josh Pate Names Major College Football Coach Who Was a 'Home Run' Hire

The Virginia Tech Hokies made one of the most notable hires of the offseason, bringing in former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. The move signals a reset for a program looking to regain relevance.

Franklin spent 12 seasons at Penn State, compiling a 104-45 record. During his tenure, he consistently produced winning seasons and helped elevate the program back into national contention. That included leading the Nittany Lions to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Penn State reached the semifinals before falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game decided in the final seconds. Despite that success, expectations entering the following season were high, with Penn State beginning the year ranked No. 2 nationally.

However, a 3-3 start led to Franklin’s dismissal. The decision reflected ongoing concerns about performance in high-profile games. While Franklin maintained a strong overall record, his results against top competition became a focal point.

Virginia Tech football coach James Franklin and his wife Fumi enter press conference. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

He finished 6-6 in bowl games and posted a 16-29 record against ranked opponents. Against top-10 teams, he went 4-21, including a 1-16 mark versus AP top-five opponents. Those numbers ultimately contributed to the program’s decision to move in a different direction.

Now, Franklin takes over a Virginia Tech program with different expectations. The Hokies have not recorded a nine-win season since 2017, creating a different baseline for success compared to Penn State.

Josh Pate discussed the hire on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," emphasizing how the change in environment could benefit both sides.

"James Franklin is a program builder," Pate said. "So, Virginia Tech hit a home run here. Like, Virginia Tech got exactly what Virginia Tech needed. Maybe James Franklin post firing got what James Franklin needed. Fresh start, it's a chance to restart your clock. You're somewhere where they have not experienced winning. Penn State was experiencing a certain level of winning before you. That became the floor."

Pate noted that Franklin’s strength lies in building and stabilizing programs rather than simply elevating already-established contenders. At Penn State, the expectation was to consistently compete for championships. At Virginia Tech, the immediate goal is to restore competitiveness.

That distinction could prove critical. Franklin’s ability to recruit, develop talent and establish a strong foundation aligns with Virginia Tech’s current needs. The program has a history of success, particularly during the Frank Beamer era, but has struggled to maintain that level in recent years.

If Franklin can replicate the early stages of his Penn State tenure, Virginia Tech could quickly reemerge as a competitive force in the ACC. The long-term challenge will be sustaining that success against top-tier competition.

For now, the focus is on rebuilding. Franklin’s track record suggests he is capable of elevating programs, and Virginia Tech is counting on that experience to guide its next chapter.