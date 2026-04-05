Josh Pate Names Major College Football Coach Who Will Win a National Championship

One of the most significant coaching changes this past season occurred at the LSU Tigers. The program elected to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly after a 5-3 start, signaling a shift in direction despite his overall success.

Kelly compiled a 34-14 record across four seasons. While that record reflects consistent competitiveness, LSU ultimately decided a change was necessary to reach its championship expectations.

Following the regular season, LSU identified its next head coach in Lane Kiffin. Kiffin arrived after a successful six-year run with the Ole Miss Rebels, where he posted a 55-19 record. During that stretch, he led Ole Miss to four double-digit win seasons and elevated the program’s national profile.

One of the defining moments of Kiffin’s tenure came in 2025, when he guided Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance. Since he accepted the LSU position before the postseason, he was not able to coach in the CFP run. The Rebels continued their run, reaching the semifinals with wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs before falling to the Miami Hurricanes.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin’s success at Ole Miss, particularly on offense, played a major role in LSU’s decision. His teams have consistently ranked among the most productive in the sport, a factor that aligns with LSU’s expectations of competing at the highest level.

Josh Pate expressed on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," strong confidence in Kiffin’s ability to elevate the program.

"Lane Kiffin will win a national championship at LSU," Pate said. ".... I am moderately to strongly convinced that he'll win a national title there."

LSU’s track record supports that optimism. Since 2000, the program has captured three national championships and consistently recruited at a high level. Its most recent title came in 2019 under Ed Orgeron, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

However, LSU has experienced inconsistency in recent years, alternating between strong seasons and periods of underperformance. Since that 2019 championship, the program has recorded as many seasons at .500 or below as it has double-digit win seasons.

That inconsistency is what LSU hopes Kiffin can correct. His ability to develop offenses and maximize talent could provide the stability the program has been seeking. He also brings elite recruiting ability both in the high school ranks and the transfer portal.

If Kiffin can translate his success to Baton Rouge, LSU has the resources and recruiting base to quickly reemerge as a national contender. The expectation is not just improvement, but a return to competing for championships.