Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Coach That Doesn't Know What He's Gotten Himself Into

The LSU Tigers did not hire Lane Kiffin simply to remain relevant. They hired him to win national championships.

That reality is what makes LSU one of the most difficult jobs in college football and why ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes Kiffin may not fully understand what he just signed up for.

LSU made the stunning move this offseason to part ways with Brian Kelly despite a 34-14 record in four seasons. Kelly consistently kept the Tigers competitive, but LSU leadership decided competing was no longer enough without championship-level results.

That led the Tigers to Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin Arrives With Massive Expectations

Kiffin built Ole Miss into one of the best programs in the SEC during his six seasons in Oxford. He finished with a 55-19 record and guided the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The breakthrough came in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Even after Kiffin left for LSU before the postseason, the Rebels still reached the semifinals, proving how much talent and momentum he had built.

Now he enters a completely different level of pressure in Baton Rouge.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Finebaum explained why LSU presents a challenge unlike anything Kiffin has faced before.

"He's coached the Oakland Raiders," Finebaum said. "He's coached at Tennessee. He's coached at USC. Those are all three massive stages... I think he's prepared for this. Because even though Ole Miss is a smaller stage, Baton Rouge is not that large. I think he can handle that part of it. What I don't think he's ever had to deal with before is a fan base that is as vicious as LSU."

LSU’s Expectations Are Different

Finebaum is not exaggerating.

LSU fans expect championship contention immediately. Kelly learned that quickly despite winning 10 games and reaching the SEC Championship Game in his first season back in 2022. Within two years, many fans already viewed him as someone who could not get LSU over the hump.

That is the reality Kiffin now walks into. At Ole Miss, winning 10 games elevated the program. At LSU, winning 10 games without competing for a national title can create frustration. That difference matters.

Kiffin thrives in the spotlight. He embraces social media attention, creates headlines regularly and carries one of the biggest personalities in the sport. But personality alone will not calm LSU fans if the Tigers lose multiple games early or fail to make the College Football Playoff.

The Pressure Will Arrive Quickly

The scary part for Kiffin is that LSU’s schedule offers very little room for patience. The Tigers open the season against Clemson before facing Ole Miss in Oxford later in September. LSU also draws Alabama, Texas and Tennessee during conference play.

If LSU starts slowly, the pressure will escalate immediately.

That is why Finebaum’s warning feels important. Kiffin has handled attention before, but LSU is different because expectations are different.

At LSU, fans do not celebrate rebuilding years. They expect championships.