Josh Pate Names No. 1 Head Coaching Job in College Football

The offseason provides a good time to take stock of the college football landscape and college football analyst Josh Pate is in that mode. Pate contemplated the national scene and dropped his picks for the best head coaching jobs in college football.

Pate's Pick for Top College Football Coaching Job

Atop the ladder, Pate picked the program that has made seven appearances in the College Football Playoff since its 2014 inception. The program has claimed three national titles in the last 55 years, and has claimed national titles under five different head coaches. In fact, the program also remains a favorite for preseason No. 1 honors for 2026.

Ohio State, currently led by Ryan Day, got Pate's chioce for the top head coaching job in college football.

"Everyone and everything is there that you need to win," said Pate. "Everything is dialed in at a high level. I have watched them win national championships with multiple head coaches in my lifetime."

Urban Meyer won a national title during his time at Ohio State. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

None of that was to say that the Ohio State job is exactly easy. Pate acknowledged both the massive infrastructure of the program and the massive expectations that go with the job. Still, Pate ultimately saw that as an advantage as well as a disadvantage.

"It's refreshing almost when you're around Ohio State how unapologetic they are for prioritizing winning football games," said Pate.

Ohio State History

It is worth noting that despite the pressure of the job, Ohio State hasn't had a quick trigger on coaching changes. With the exception of interim coach Luke Fickell-- who of course, was only ever an interim coach-- no Ohio State coach since 1950 has coached less than 92 games-- which was the tenure of Urban Meyer before he retired. All of those head coaches won conference championship and four of the six won national championships.

Pate's Other Top Jobs

Pate's other top picks in the coaching circuit included Texas at No. 2. That's an interesting pick, as the Longhorns haven't claimed a national title since 2005 and have had something of a coaching carousel between Mack Brown and Steve Sarkisian.

The other schools making up Pate's top five of head coaching jobs are LSU at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Miami at No. 5. LSU, of course, has had massive success, but also a quick trigger on coaching changes. Other than Les Miles, no coach since Charlie McLendon, who stepped down in 1979, has coached 72 games for the Tigers. That said, LSU had a run of three straight national title winning coaches.

Georgia had its own title drought of four plus decades, but Kirby Smart ended that run and seems to be perhaps the most secure head coach in the nation in his job. Miami has struggled to return to glory over the past 20 years, but seems to have found its mojo under Mario Cristobal.

Still, all of the top jobs come behind Ohio State-- at least for Pate. Given the talented squad and experienced head coach on board, Ohio State will likely remain a top head coaching job.