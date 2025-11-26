Josh Pate predicts where Lane Kiffin will coach in 2026
Speculation regarding the future of Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has dominated the news cycle for weeks. The high-profile vacancies created by the firings of LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier established a massive domino effect in the SEC. On Tuesday’s episode of the College Football Show, host Josh Pate addressed the situation directly during a segment dedicated to the chaotic coaching carousel.
Kiffin currently has his team sitting at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 with a 10-1 record. They are on the verge of a historic College Football Playoff berth while their coach is being publicly courted by rival institutions. Pate noted the intensity of the rumors surrounding the program in Oxford before offering his official projection regarding where the veteran coach will reside in 2026.
Pate told his audience that he believes the LSU Tigers are in the best position to land Kiffin. He stated that if he had to guess on Tuesday, November 25, his money is on Baton Rouge. The analyst explained that while nothing is nailed down, the Tigers appear to be the clear frontrunner to secure the services of the offensive mastermind.
Lane Kiffin's Destination Shifting Heavily Toward LSU Tigers
Betting markets reacted swiftly to the growing speculation. Bookmakers shifted the odds significantly regarding where Kiffin will be employed next season. Kiffin moved from a +300 underdog to a -200 favorite to land the job in Louisiana. The Florida Gators are currently listed at +175, while a return to the Rebels sits significantly further back at +600.
Recent reports indicate that athletic leadership in Baton Rouge is assembling a massive financial package to entice Kiffin to leave Oxford. Figures discussed include a multi-year agreement worth approximately $90 million that features heavy incentives. Kiffin currently works under a contract that runs through 2031. He would be owed $36.6 million if the university terminated him before the end of 2025.
Officials at Ole Miss have publicly set a timeline for the coming days regarding the coaching situation. They stated that Kiffin will coach the upcoming rivalry matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
A formal announcement regarding his future is expected the following Saturday. The distractions have not stopped the team from achieving success on the field. The Rebels have secured their third consecutive double-digit win season which marks the longest streak in program history.
The roster is powered by an offense averaging 37.2 points per game and a defense allowing just 20.2 points. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has acted as a stabilizing force during the rumors. Chambliss transferred to the program after winning a Division II national title at Ferris State. He told reporters that the locker room is not distracted and remains focused on the postseason mission.
Chambliss noted that the team is clicking at the right time. Kiffin supported his quarterback’s sentiment by suggesting that modern athletes handle coaching changes differently. He argued that the transfer portal era has conditioned players to understand that business decisions are part of the sport. Kiffin noted that players often leave for financial reasons and do not expect blind loyalty from coaches.
The Rebels will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Friday at noon ET on ABC.
Read more on College Football HQ
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.