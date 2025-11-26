$36.6 million college football coach surges as favorite to replace Brian Kelly at LSU
Ole Miss has compiled a 10-1 overall record (6-1 SEC) and sits No. 6 in the AP Top 25, powered by an offense averaging 37.2 points per game and a defense allowing 20.2 points per game.
Lane Kiffin’s Rebels have been among the nation’s most efficient teams this season and are now on the verge of their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
This also marks Kiffin’s third straight double-digit win season in Oxford, the longest streak in program history.
As one of the top college coaches, he has been publicly courted by LSU and Florida for weeks now, both of which previously fired their head coaches earlier in the year (LSU with Brian Kelly, Florida with Billy Napier).
Leading up to this point, Kiffin hovered around +300 to take the LSU job, a number that reflected more of an outside shot in the market.
That changed on Tuesday, however, when bookmakers moved Kiffin to LSU at -200, with Florida (+175) and Ole Miss (+600) significantly further behind.
Kiffin's current contract at Ole Miss now runs through Dec. 31, 2031, but he would be owed $36.6 million before December 31, 2025, according to USA Today Sports.
Ole Miss athletic leadership publicly set a timeline for Kiffin to make a decision after the Egg Bowl, with the school saying Kiffin will coach that game and an announcement is expected the following Saturday.
Recent reports indicate that LSU is preparing a lucrative, multi‑year offer — figures have included packages in the neighborhood of $90 million over several years with heavy incentives.
Now that Baton Rouge seems to be the clear frontrunner, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before this record-setting deal gets announced.
Odds don’t guarantee outcomes, but a big jump from +300 to -200 signals that recent reports and Kiffin’s comments have clearly moved public perception.
If Kiffin leaves, Ole Miss faces the task of replacing a coach who has elevated the program and could forfeit his services for postseason play.
If he stays, it stabilizes a top‑10 program and halts a major SEC coaching domino.
