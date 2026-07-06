Josh Pate Reveals SEC Powerhouse Is 'On the Clock' as Dynasty Era Fades

When the Alabama Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer as head coach, many nationally viewed it as a home run hire.

Kalen DeBoer Looked As Home Run Hire

Few coaches in the sport had a stronger résumé than DeBoer. He had gone 37-9 in his four seasons prior (two with Fresno State and two with Washington). He was also fresh off leading the Huskies to a 14-1 season and a College Football Playoff berth, though they'd lose in the national championship game to the Michigan Wolverines.

While the national perception was positive, some Alabama fans remained skeptical. DeBoer was replacing arguably the greatest coach in the history of college football, Nick Saban. He had an incredible 17-year run that saw him go 206-29 and win six national championships. Saban elected to surprisingly retire following the 2023 season, which led to DeBoer getting the job.

While the Crimson Tide saw 40 players hit the transfer portal following the departure of Saban, the roster still had a lot of Saban's guys, along with Saban's culture. That carried into last season, but now Alabama has very few remaining players from the Saban era.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws the ball during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate" "Alabama Is on the Clock"

That's why Josh Pate revealed on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" that the Crimson Tide, and mainly DeBoer, are on the clock to start winning at a high level.

"Alabama is on the clock," Pate said. "This is totally fair. They feel kind of like they are emerging from the Nick Saban shadow. This is the year where you'll turn Alabama on, and there's very, very little remnant of Nick Saban. By and large, Nick Saban is now history."

Results Still Define the Standard in Tuscaloosa

DeBoer has gone 20-8 in his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He faced a lot of criticism after going 9-4 in Year 1, given the standard Saban set. He responded by going 11-4 in Year 2, making the SEC Championship Game and returning to the College Football Playoff.

However, that run ended with a 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals. So, the criticism returned as DeBoer again didn't live up to the national championship standard.

The Next Step Is Winning a Championship

Until DeBoer delivers a national championship of his own, Alabama will remain measured against the standard set by Saban. The program's recent success has shown it can compete at an elite level, but in Tuscaloosa, competing is not enough.

DeBoer's next challenge is to turn playoff appearances and strong seasons into championship hardware, or risk the expectations only growing heavier.