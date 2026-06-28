Paul Finebaum Warns One College Football Coach Is Losing His Program's Fear Factor

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the most feared programs in the history of college football.

Fans and teams dreaded taking on the Crimson Tide because they knew it likely wouldn't end well for them. That's the reputation that Bear Bryant and Nick Saban gave the program.

However, early in the Kalen DeBoer tenure, that expectation is starting to wear down. Programs are starting to not fear Alabama like they once did.

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama No Longer Commands Same Fear Factor

DeBoer is 20-8 in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He's made one College Football Playoff and also made one SEC Championship Game.

He would win one playoff game before being blown out by the Indiana Hoosiers. The Crimson Tide were also blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game.

Teams are realizing under DeBoer that while Alabama is still a good program, it is not the once-feared machine under Saban. The Crimson Tide can be beaten, and if you catch them at the right time, you can beat them badly.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer talks on the sideline. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst reacted to DeBoer's comments about wanting to be the most hated team in the country due to how dominant they are. Finebaum concluded by saying that he doesn't see that happening.

"There's a realness to this," Finebaum said. "I mean, is this guy serious? He's quibbling over being the No. 2-hated program in America. The problem is, he might take Alabama in the wrong direction when it comes to hate. I mean, there may come a time when fans start to really like Kalen DeBoer."

Paul Finebaum Compares DeBoer's Trajectory to Mike Shula Era

Finebaum compared DeBoer to Mike Shula, who went 26-23 in his four seasons in Tuscaloosa. He said opposing fans loved Shula because they knew they could beat Alabama.

Finebaum even joked that they were campaigning for him to get another year. He feels DeBoer could be trending toward that direction.

Now, that's a bit much. DeBoer has already been way more successful than Shula ever was, but his point still has some truth to it. Teams don't fear DeBoer's teams like they did Saban's team. There might never be a fear like that again.

DeBoer Must Restore Alabama's National Intimidation

The challenge for DeBoer is to restore Alabama's national intimidation factor without relying on past reputation. Until that happens consistently on the field, the perception shift around the program will continue to grow, regardless of how competitive they remain on paper.