Julian Fleming, ex-Ohio State & Penn State WR, hurt in fatal ATV accident: report
Former Penn State and Ohio State football player Julian Fleming was injured in a fatal ATV accident, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The accident resulted in the death of a woman and Fleming was taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury, the report stated.
Fleming’s girlfriend was the person killed in the wreck, according to Penn State student newspaper The Daily Collegian.
Fleming was on an ATV with his girlfriend when the vehicle struck a deer. Neither were wearing safety equipment, according to the report.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fleming played one season at Penn State, catching 14 passes for 176 yards and scoring one touchdown in 16 appearances a year ago.
He transferred to the Nittany Lions after playing four seasons with Ohio State, when he had 963 yards receiving off 79 catches and seven touchdowns from 2020-23.
Fleming was expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent prospect but failed the physical examination and is a free agent, the Collegian said.
