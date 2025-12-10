Top college football coordinator reportedly linked to major SEC program

One of college football’s most well-regarded defensive coordinators looks to be coming on the market, and an SEC powerhouse program could benefit from the move.

Jim Knowles is in the process of negotiating a buyout from Penn State and is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Tennessee, according to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Where things are now

A prospective deal between Knowles and Tennessee has not yet been finalized, but the veteran defensive coach has emerged as the clear favorite to land with the program.

Penn State will owe Knowles more than $7 million on the two years remaining on the deal he signed with the school heading into this past season.

Tennessee’s situation on defense

Tennessee fired defensive coordinator Tim Banks at the end of the regular season after the unit saw a dramatic decline in production in 2025.

A year ago, the Volunteers fielded one of the top defenses in the country, a group that helped lead the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

But after losing several key contributors, the Tennessee defense dropped to 92nd nationally in scoring (28.8 ppg) and was 88th in total yards allowed, nearly 400 per game.

What Knowles has done

Knowles has been in the coaching ranks since 1988, when he was defensive line coach at Cornell, and he has previous stops at Ole Miss, Duke, and Oklahoma State.

Knowles won the national championship as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State last season before exiting that program and landing at Penn State in 2025.

But that experience didn’t turn out as he expected, as the Nittany Lions started 3-3 and fired head coach James Franklin in October, resulting in a regime change that has found former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell the new head man in Happy Valley.

Knowles led the Oklahoma State defense to top-ten marks nationally in opponent points per play, points per game, yards per game and play, rushing production, sack percentage, and sacks per game.

His unit at Ohio State ranked first in FBS in yards allowed, scoring, and red zone defense.

Penn State ranked 37th nationally in scoring defense, was top 25 against the pass, 34th in total production, but was in the 70s in the red zone and placed just 95th in third down defense.

Drama at Ohio State

Knowles’ departure from Ohio State came as something of a surprise after he helped lead the school to its first national title in a decade.

The coach remarked that it was the timing of the Buckeyes’ offer of a new contract extension that led him to leave Columbus.

Knowles admitted that he “would not have explored or considered other options” had Ohio State presented him with an offer prior to its national championship run.

But when no offer came, it created what the coach called an awkward situation, and he was announced as Penn State’s coordinator the day after Ohio State celebrated its title.

“I did not want to put anyone, including myself, in a position to have to deal with it immediately following the national championship game,” Knowles said of the situation.

“And that’s the way it happened. Season’s over, everything coming to a head again quickly. Ohio State hasn’t come forward with a deal, and it’s like, okay, if I’m going to act on this or at least explore it, I have got to make the call.”

Now, Knowles is getting a call from Tennessee in what could be one of the most consequential coaching moves in the SEC heading into the 2026 season.

(Thamel)

Read more from College Football HQ