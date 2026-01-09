Kadyn Proctor 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Kadyn Proctor is a massive offensive lineman who has started and played left tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide since his arrival on campus three years ago. Proctor will undoubedtly be one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2026 draft cycle.

Proctor was one of the most highly recruited and celebrated prospects coming out of high school and was a consensus five star recruit. Several prestigious programs were fighting for his commitment including in-state Iowa, Oregon, Michigan and Alabama.

Proctor did leave Alabama briefly after his freshman season but returned to the Crimson Tide in the spring portal window. Otherwise, he has been a stalwart on the left hand side for Alabama's offense.

Proctor was such a coveted recruit due to his rare size paired with athleticism that allowed him to be a three sport athlete in high school. Unfortunately, Proctor has leaned on his size and athleticism during his time in college and still has questions regarding his technique.

Proctor displays amazing power when he lands his initial punch and has vise grips when he is able to latch on to defenders. However, Proctor has significant inconsistencies and poor footwork, strike timing and overall technique.

Alabama's massive left tackle Kadyn Proctor has so many traits. BUT, he has such inconsistencies in technique in footwork or strike timing that reps like this pop up a lot. He was credited with 22 pressures this season. I think he's a guard and he will need to clean up a lot. pic.twitter.com/tO7i1M8jXW — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 9, 2026

The inconsistencies in Proctor's game has pushed questions of whether Proctor can survive as an NFL tackle or if he would be better positioned inside at guard where his ceiling is arguably much higher. He has surrendered 22 quarterback pressures and two sacks in the 2025 season.

Proctor is massive. His frame and size is imposing, especially when paired with his athleticism climbing to the second level. There is no denying the physical traits that Proctor brings to the table and NFL franchises with strong cultures of offensive line development will be enamored by the traits.

Ultimately, Proctor is likely a guard in the NFL and his imposing size and strength can be maximized on the interior. He is not a finished product and will face a learning curve against NFL competition. His off-season training and training camp will be paramount to how effective he will be in his rookie season.

Measurables

Name: Kadyn Proctor

Kadyn Proctor Height/weight/class: 6'7 366lbs, offensive lineman, Junior

6'7 366lbs, offensive lineman, Junior Awards: 2025 Consensus All-American, Jacobs Blocking Trophy (top blocker in SEC), earning First-Team All-SEC

What Kadyn Proctor does well

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Incredible power when he connects with initial punch or looks to assist when uncovered

Shows good stunt recognition and pass off of defenders

Brings a mean demeanor to the trenches

Where Kadyn Proctor can improve

Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Can be undisciplined and inconsistent with strike timing and footwork

Second level blocking tends to be out of control and will often whiff against linebackers

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #4 guard

Expected draft round: Late first-early second

Summary

Kadyn Proctor is an immensely talented football player. He will need to sharpen his technique and consistency to maximize his natural talent. His traits will be undeniable and he will likely blow up the combine. He came in at number two on Bruce Feldman's annual freaks list for his incredible feats of strength and athleticism.

Proctor will need development to find his ceiling in the NFL, if he is ready to work, he has all the traits of a top NFL offensive lineman.