Iowa WR Kaleb Brown arrested on OWI charge: report
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a fictitious ID on Sunday morning, according to The Gazette.
Brown was seen backing a car into a lawn near his apartment in Iowa City and spinning his tires.
When the police arrived on the scene, they noticed serious damage to the front of Brown's car including a front wheel that was turned sideways, according to reports.
Police officers claimed that Brown had "bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and strong odor of ingested alcohol." He refused to take a sobriety test.
Brown was “found to be in possession of a completely fictitious” driver's license, according to police.
A former Ohio State transfer to the Hawkeyes, the junior wide receiver is Iowa's top returning wide receiver ahead of the 2024 football season and figures to play a prominent role in the team's revamped offense under incoming coordinator Tim Lester.
Brown caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.8 yards per reception, and he led the team with 39 yards in the Hawkeyes' loss in the Citrus Bowl.
Brown signed with Ohio State as part of the 2022 football recruiting cycle from Chicago, Ill.
He was rated as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 107 overall prospect in the nation, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
