Kenyon Sadiq 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Kenyon Sadiq is the most athletically gifted tight end in this class. Oregon has become a bit of a tight end factory lately sending two to the NFL last season and Sadiq had a major role alongside both Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert.

Sadiq is not a prototypical tight end physically. He is a very athletic mismatch and with the NFL incorporating more move style tight ends like Brock Bowers and Harold Fannin Jr, Sadiq will fit in roles similar to how they are used.

Sadiq had a relatively disappointing season in the stat box based on most pre-season projections following an incredible showing in 2024. The lack of stats and games completely taken over should not take away from the prospect and mismatch he presents on the field.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's offense used Sadiq like a real tight end. Many college tight ends are purely used as big slot receivers that dominate mismatches against linebackers and safeties. This type of usage leads to inflated stats and production at the college level that rarely translates directly to the NFL.

Sadiq's pass snap totals did show that he did run just over 57 percent of his snaps out of the slot. Additionally, he was utilized 12.5 percent of his snaps as a pass blocker. However, Sadiq's overall snap counts tell an entirely different story.

Sadiq played 680 snaps total on offense for Oregon this year. He was used as a blocker for 357 of those snaps for a blocking rate of 52.5 percent. The bottom line is, he was not just a flashy slot mismatch that padded stats. He was in the trenches blocking over half the time.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against USC. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As a blocker Sadiq is better than most give him credit for. He will move defenders in the run game and effectively create angles and lanes for running backs. He does need to clean up technique and continue to work to improve that part of his game but the effort is present.

A a receiver, Sadiq is truly a mismatch and is capable of running routes at any level of the field. He will make incredible and acrobatic catches and excels at plucking the ball out of the air. He also displays incredible athletic feats with the ball in his hands fighting for extra yardage or the endzone.

Mark your calendars. Save the name Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon.

He got more and more playing time alongside Terrance Ferguson this past season and is inline to be THE guy at Oregon in 2025. He has some juice at 6'3 245lbs.

This hurdle is absolutely disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/mSPcYU5tW1 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 15, 2025

Measurables

Name: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq Height/weight/class: 6'3 2455lbs, tight end, Junior

6'3 2455lbs, tight end, Junior Awards: 2025 first team All-Big Ten, 2025 Kwalick-Clark Award (Big Ten Tight End of the Year)

What Kenyon Sadiq does well

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utilizes his size, strength and athleticism to maximize mismatches regardless of who is covering him

Fiery competitor whether as a blocker or trying to get the most out of his opportunities when he has the ball

Leans into his versatility by lining up everywhere he is asked and being a weapon on offense

Where Kenyon Sadiq can improve

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Block consistency needs to improve and he at times needs to sustain his blocks a bit longer

Concentration drops became an issue this year as Oregon's offense was looking for playmakers and Sadiq would occasionally look to run a slight second before he secured the ball

Needs to sharpen and develop his route running to maximize his athleticism against linebackers

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 tight end

Expected draft round: First

Summary

Kenyon Sadiq is a modern tight end. He will not be a sixth offensive lineman inline but he is a good and effective blocker. A creative offensive coordinator will be able to maximize his advantages and mismatches. He should be an early contributor on offense his rookie year and he will still need to continue to grow in his role at the NFL level.