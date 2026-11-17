ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit sees three Big 12 teams with a College Football Playoff case and a fourth that deserves respect, even after Oklahoma State and Houston lost last weekend.

On Monday’s “Nonstop” podcast with former Ohio State receiver Joey Galloway, Herbstreit called Utah, Texas Tech and BYU playoff-caliber teams. He added Arizona as the league’s fourth “really good” team and said, “I think Oklahoma State and Houston have fallen off.”

Utah leads the Big 12 race

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Utah is the only unbeaten team left in the Big 12 at 10-0 and 7-0 in conference play, and the committee ranked the Utes No. 2 last week. It’s the program’s best start since its 13-0 season in 2008, and it has come in Morgan Scalley’s first year as head coach.

The Utes barely survived Saturday in Tucson. Arizona took a 39-33 lead with just over three minutes left. Quarterback Devon Dampier then found Creed Whittemore for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:35 to go in a 40-39 win. Dampier had four touchdowns and running back Daniel Bray ran for 197 yards.

Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, a guest on the episode, said he’s “very intrigued by Utah.” A team that can run for nearly 200 yards in a hostile road game is built for December.

Where do Texas Tech and BYU stand?

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Texas Tech made the biggest statement in the league last weekend. The Red Raiders beat No. 25 Oklahoma State 52-27 to move to 9-1. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, and Malcolm Simmons opened the game with a 97-yard kickoff- return touchdown.

The Red Raiders were the first team out of the projected field in last week’s rankings, so that road win carried weight. Greg McElroy had flagged Texas Tech’s playoff danger ahead of the trip to Stillwater, and Castellanos answered that concern.

BYU (8-2) bounced back from its loss to Utah with a 28-7 win over Baylor. Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. The passing game is still a concern, though. Asked why Bachmeier didn’t throw downfield more, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, “You are asking the same questions I ask.” The Cougars still have a win over Notre Dame, which helps their at-large case more than anything Houston can offer.

Arizona makes Herbstreit’s cut

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Arizona (7-3) took Utah to the final minutes, and Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Herbstreit argued the Wildcats shouldn’t drop: “Arizona is a good football team. They played against an exceptional football team at home.” Galloway agreed, though he was thinking of playoff chances when he said three.

Freeze called Arizona head coach Brent Brennan “one of the most underrated coaches in the nation.” That’s an easy case to make after the Wildcats gave the No. 2 team everything it could handle.

Houston’s fall was the most surprising. The No. 14 Cougars lost 42-32 at Colorado after giving up 28 straight points, dropping to 7-3.

Oklahoma State fell to 6-4 after the loss to Texas Tech, even with Drew Mestemaker, whom Danny Kanell named the best quarterback in college football last week.

The committee releases its next rankings Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.