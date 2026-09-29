Kirk Herbstreit Identifies National Powerhouse That’s Playing Angry in 2026

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Georgia is the team he feels best about in 2026, and he thinks the unbeaten Bulldogs could be playing angry even though they haven't faced a true test yet.

Herbstreit made the case on his Nonstop podcast. He pointed to Georgia's defense, its homegrown roster and quarterback Gunner Stockton. "I love Gunner Stockton. I'm all in," Herbstreit said. He also called the angry-team idea "a hunch" because Georgia hasn't been pushed.

Kirk Herbstreit's case for Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbstreit started with the defense. "When you see Georgia, you see the defense flying around," he said. "We know when Georgia is good, their defense is really good."

That unit showed up in a 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Sept. 26. Georgia forced four turnovers, and linebacker Chris Cole returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown.

Stockton has been steady, too. The Tiger, Georgia, native has completed 52 of 70 passes for 754 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Herbstreit likes that Georgia developed its team from within, and he doesn't blame the Bulldogs for their early schedule. "It's not their fault, they just haven't played anybody," he said. Georgia opened with Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas and Oklahoma, and it won all four by at least 25 points.

Why would Georgia be angry?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) walks off the field after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia won the SEC in 2024 and 2025. Both seasons still ended in College Football Playoff quarterfinal losses at the Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame beat Georgia in the 2024 season's quarterfinal, which was Stockton's first career start. Last season, Ole Miss rallied from a 21-12 halftime deficit and won 39-34 on a field goal with six seconds left.

Herbstreit believes those finishes will drive this team. "I've felt all year that Georgia, after winning back-to-back SEC titles but not doing as well in the postseason, you know how their standard is the national title? I feel like that's probably an angry team," he said.

He tied that edge to the quarterback. "You've got a guy like Gunner Stockton who's as competitive as anybody," Herbstreit said.

Georgia faces Vanderbilt, then Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) celebrates with defensive back KJ Bolden (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-1) on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Commodores last played Georgia in 2023 and lost 37-20.

The bigger date comes Oct. 10, when the Bulldogs visit No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide are also 4-0 and 2-0 in the SEC, and quarterback Keelon Russell has thrown for 1,129 yards and eight touchdowns.

These teams split two games last season. Alabama won 24-21 in Athens, and Georgia won the rematch in the SEC Championship Game.

Herbstreit sees that trip as the true measure. "They have Vandy this week and then go to Tuscaloosa," he said. "So I think next week we find out truly if this is a team we expect them to be."