Kirk Herbstreit names ‘most dangerous’ 1-loss team in college football
Florida State’s loss to Virginia on Friday night shook up the ACC and changed the College Football Playoff picture, but not everyone is ready to count the Seminoles out.
Kirk Herbstreit wasted no time weighing in on the fallout from Florida State’s stunning double-overtime loss to Virginia. On Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, the longtime analyst still described the Seminoles as the most dangerous one-loss team in the sport despite the setback.
“Most dangerous one-loss team? I’m going to say after last night, I think Florida State is the most dangerous one-loss team now,” Herbstreit said.
Florida State entered the week ranked No. 8, carrying momentum from its season-opening win over Alabama and a pair of easy victories. But Friday’s trip to Charlottesville turned chaotic, as Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris totaled five touchdowns and the Cavaliers pulled off a 46-38 upset in front of 50,107 fans at Scott Stadium. The defeat dropped the Seminoles to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.
Virginia Hands Florida State Its First Loss In Double Overtime
The atmosphere at Scott Stadium on Friday night matched the stakes, with fans rushing the field after Ja’Son Prevard intercepted Tommy Castellanos’ final heave in the end zone to close the game. The victory marked Virginia’s first home win over a Top 10 team since 2005, also against Florida State.
Morris was the star, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for two more. His 4-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave Virginia the lead, and his two-point conversion pass to Trell Harris sealed control. Florida State had an answer lined up, but Duce Robinson bobbled a would-be touchdown catch on third down, and Castellanos’ desperation throw on fourth-and-12 was picked off.
For Virginia coach Tony Elliott, the night marked a milestone for the program. “That’s what Scott Stadium is supposed to be like,” Elliott said. “It felt like a championship kind of game and that’s what we desire to be as a program.”
Florida State had forced overtime with a Castellanos-to-Randy Pittman Jr. touchdown on fourth down with just 32 seconds left in regulation. But early mistakes lingered, as the Seminoles’ two turnovers in the first quarter led to an immediate 14-0 deficit. Despite rallying for a halftime lead and totaling 514 yards of offense, Florida State could not hold off Virginia’s balanced attack, which ran 30 times for 130 yards in the second half and overtime.
What The Loss Means For Florida State
The setback drastically altered Florida State’s trajectory after its promising start. A defense that had allowed just 27 points across its first three games gave up 46 to a Virginia team that pounded the ball behind J’Mari Taylor’s 99 rushing yards. Robinson had a strong performance with 147 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Seminoles’ miscues defined the night.
For Virginia, the win provided validation. It was the program’s biggest victory since a 2019 rivalry triumph over Virginia Tech, and the celebration carried echoes of the Cavaliers’ famous 1995 upset of Florida State. The ACC will levy a $50,000 fine against Virginia for the postgame field storm, a penalty introduced this season to curb such incidents.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell emphasized the fight of his players but admitted the early hole was costly. “They started fast, took advantage of some of the mistakes we had early. We did not get off to the start that we needed to have. I was pleased with the way our guys responded,” Norvell said.
With Miami visiting Tallahassee next, the Seminoles face the challenge of avoiding a 0-2 start in league play. The Hurricanes will enter with a chance to keep Florida State’s frustrations mounting when the rivals meet on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.