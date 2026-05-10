Rece Davis Names College Football Playoff Contender That's 'Loaded'

The Miami Hurricanes are no longer trying to prove they belong back among college football’s elite. They already did that last season.

Now the question is whether they are ready to finish the climb.

Miami’s run to the national championship game in 2025 completely changed the perception surrounding the program. For years, the Hurricanes were viewed as a sleeping giant that could never fully wake up.

The talent was there. The brand was there. The history was there. The results simply were not. That changed under Mario Cristobal.

After going 10-3 in 2024 and narrowly missing the College Football Playoff because of a late-season collapse, Miami took another major step forward in 2025. The Hurricanes finished 13-3 and reached the national championship game before losing to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That type of season does not happen by accident. It happens when a roster is built correctly, developed correctly and mentally prepared for the pressure that comes with winning big games.

ESPN’s Rece Davis believes Miami is positioned to stay in that conversation entering 2026.

"I think Miami is going to be really, really good," Davis said on the 'College GameDay Podcast.' "Miami is loaded. Miami lost a ton on the lines of scrimmage. I think Miami is a lot more loaded than people realize."

Davis is right to believe in Miami because the roster still looks like one of the most talented groups in the country.

The biggest addition is quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred from Duke after throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Blue Devils to an ACC championship. His arrival continues a trend that has completely reshaped Miami under Cristobal.

The Hurricanes have become one of the best portal teams in college football, especially at quarterback. Cam Ward elevated the program. Carson Beck helped take it to another level. Now, Mensah steps into a situation where the expectations are championship or bust. That pressure is fair.

Miami no longer gets treated like a rebuilding program because it is not one anymore. The Hurricanes have recruited too well and invested too heavily to think small. This is a roster that should expect to compete for the College Football Playoff every season.

The biggest concern is replacing elite production on the defensive line. Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor combined for 22 sacks and 33 tackles for loss last season. Losing that kind of disruption changes everything defensively.

Championship teams almost always dominate at the line of scrimmage, and Miami lost several key pieces there. That is why Davis's mention of the roster still being “loaded” matters so much. If Miami can successfully reload up front, there is no obvious reason this team cannot make another title run.

The reality is Miami finally looks like Miami again.

The speed is back. The talent is back. The swagger is back. Most importantly, the expectations are back.

For the first time in a long time, the Hurricanes are entering a season with legitimate national championship pressure. That is not a burden. That is proof the program has returned to relevance.