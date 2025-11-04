Kirk Herbstreit sets the record straight on Nick Saban return rumors
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit moved on Tuesday to quiet a fresh round of speculation that Nick Saban could jump back into coaching, posting on X that the seven-time national champion isn't entertaining a comeback. Herbstreit's post came amid a busy carousel week and follows weeks of chatter linking Saban to multiple openings; his message: stop asking, he's not leaving the television desk.
Herbstreit also elaborated on his stance on his "Nonstop" podcast, saying Saban is content with his post-Alabama routine and emphatically discouraging fans and media from slotting the 73-year-old into every rumor cycle. "You couldn't pull Nick Saban off the GameDay desk... Guys, you got to stop bringing up Nick Saban for all these. He's not going anywhere. My man is enjoying his life," Herbstreit said, noting Saban's comments about slowing down after "50 years" of always being in a hurry.
Saban himself has been telling the same story. Over the weekend on College GameDay, when panelists ribbed him about the never-ending carousel talk, Saban answered, "I like my team right here," a line that echoed his repeated insistence since retirement that he prefers the broadcast set to the sideline. He's settled into TV, enjoys the work, and isn't looking to reenter the profession.
The latest round of rumors came as blue-chip jobs reopened, with high-profile voices even suggesting outreach to Saban. On3 noted that LSU chatter ramped up, including a comment from alumnus Shaquille O'Neal claiming he'd "heard" the school had conversations with Saban. Herbstreit's comments specifically targeted that genre of speculation. The consistent message from both analysts and Saban, according to Tuesday's reporting and weekend broadcasts, is that there is no coaching search to watch on his end.
Saban retired from Alabama in January 2024 and joined ESPN's College GameDay that offseason, an arrangement that also included NFL draft work and other assignments. The shift has gone well enough that Saban picked up an on-air honor this year and has become a staple voice on Saturdays, making a return less logical by the month.
Herbstreit's post and podcast segment simply put an end to the rumors. The carousel keeps spinning and Saban, by all recent accounts, is content to watch.
2025 FBS Head Coaching Vacancies
- Auburn — Hugh Freeze (fired Nov. 2; D.J. Durkin interim).
- LSU — Brian Kelly (fired Oct. 26; Frank Wilson interim).
- Florida — Billy Napier (fired Oct. 19; Billy Gonzales interim).
- Penn State — James Franklin (fired Oct. 12; Terry Smith interim).
- Oregon State — Trent Bray (fired Oct. 12; Robb Akey interim).
- UAB — Trent Dilfer (fired Oct. 12; Alex Mortensen interim).
- Colorado State — Jay Norvell (fired Oct. 20; Tyson Summers interim).
- Arkansas — Sam Pittman (fired Sept. 28; Bobby Petrino interim).
- Oklahoma State — Mike Gundy (fired Sept. 24; interim TBA at time of announcement).
- UCLA — DeShaun Foster (fired Sept. 14; Tim Skipper interim).
- Virginia Tech — Brent Pry (fired Sept. 14; Philip Montgomery interim).
- Stanford — Troy Taylor (fired Mar. 25; Frank Reich interim).
- Kent State — Kenni Burns (fired Apr. 11; Mark Carney interim, later made permanent Oct. 30).