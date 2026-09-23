Kirk Herbstreit Snaps Ole Miss Back to Reality After LSU Win

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Ole Miss can contend for a national title after its 32-24 win over LSU, but he also warned that the No. 4 Rebels face a tough road test at No. 21 Florida this week.

"Now remember, they're at Florida this week, and they're a three-point underdog," Herbstreit said on Nonstop, his podcast with fellow ESPN analyst Joey Galloway. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

Kirk Herbstreit calls Ole Miss legit

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Ole Miss beat No. 7 LSU in former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Oxford since he left for LSU after the 2025 regular season. The win lifted Ole Miss four spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25.

"I think Ole Miss is legit. I do. I think it has to do with No. 6," Herbstreit said.

He also said the Rebels can grow well past one rivalry win.

"This is a team that can do so much more than just beating Lane Kiffin and LSU," Herbstreit said. "With that quarterback and with that team, this is a team that's going to continue to get better. I think they're a legitimate threat in the playoff."

Why is Ole Miss an underdog against Florida?

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Florida is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, and the Gators entered the rankings at No. 21 after a 44-39 win at Auburn. The game has become a talking point, with the Gators being favorites to win.

Herbstreit said the jump from a huge home game to a hostile road trip explains the Rebels' underdog status.

"One week you're playing in that atmosphere at home," Herbstreit said. "The next week, you're going against 3-0 Florida, fresh off a big win, believing in their coach, scoring a ton of points. They've got to be up in the top five in the country in scoring, and you're a dog."

Galloway pointed to the emotional toll on the Ole Miss players.

"I'm willing to bet that part of that is the emotion of the LSU game, and then the very next week having to go on the road to another tough environment and having to deal with the emotions," Galloway said.

"It's got to be right around 50-50," the former Ohio State quarterback said. "I mean, it's got to be a home-field edge to Florida."

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding shifted his focus to Florida right after the LSU win. "It wasn't the Super Bowl, and we didn't make it out to be the Super Bowl," Golding said.

Trinidad Chambliss draws NFL attention

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against LSU, and he ran for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

"I had NFL people texting me, owners and general managers, during the game about this guy," Herbstreit said. "He's obviously got their attention."

Chambliss led that final 75-yard drive without running back Kewan Lacy, who left the game with a left shoulder injury. Golding said Lacy's X-rays were negative.