Kirk Herbstreit to receive 'prestigious' award during Super Bowl week

Of all the faces in college football broadcasting, perhaps none are more respected than ESPN color analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The former Ohio State quarterback became a fixture on ESPN's College Game Day with Lee Corso. He also analyzes game action for many of ABC and ESPN's main broadcasts.

Herbstreit has completed three decades with ESPN, with is impressive for a 56-year old broadcaster. His ability to make sideilne knowledge relevant and his approach for sensitive issues has consistent drawn praise for ESPN. Herbstreit is now being honored (yet again) by his industry.

Summerall Award for Herbstreit

Herbstreit is receiving the Pat Summerall Award. That award, handed out annually at the Legends for Charity dinner on the week of the Super Bowl, is presented annually to a national broadcaster or prominent sports personality who has had an outstanding career and has made a significant impact in his or here community.

History of the Award

Summerall himself was once the play-by-play anchor of NFL coverage, often featured with John Madden. He helped choose the award winner from its inception in 2006 until his death in 2013. Among the many prior winners are Jim Nantz, Greg Gumbel, Joe Buck, John Madden, Rich Eisen, Erin Andres, and Hannah Storm.

Former NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall's award will honor Herbstreit's career and community contributions. | Porter Binks-USA TODAY NETWORK v

The award was presented by Chris Berman at the annual Legends for Charity Annual Dinner which benefits St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Legends for Charity has raised over $14 million for the hospital, which specializes in the treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Herbstreit's Career

Among other awards earned by Herbstreit in his length career are five sports Emmy awards, three for outstanding studio analyst and two more for outstanding event analyst. Additionally, his continued history of excellent work earned him membership in the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2023.

Herbstreit's work for the ABC/ESPN footprint includes NFL broadcasting duties. He has earned kudos with his handling of human interest stories, like his beloved dog, Ben, who travelled to games with him before the animal passed away in 2024.

Herbstreit gained a following through his time spent working with Lee Corso on ESPN. From friendly banter, the two progressed toward more of a mentorship-type relationship, as Herbstreit oversaw Corso and helped him in moments of struggle after the stroke suffered by the veteran former coach. While the two certainly still exchanged good-natured ribbings over game picks or other football topics, the underlying affection of the relationship was notable before Corso's retirement in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Kirk Herbstreit shares a moment with Lee Corso during the latter's final College Game Day appearance in Week 1 of 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbstreit has now won yet another honor and continues to remain one of the most treasured voices in college and pro football broadcasting.