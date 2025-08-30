Kirk Herbstreit wears Lee Corso-lined blazer for his last 'College Gameday'
The emotional tributes have been pouring in for Lee Corso, but one person knows he owes him a forever debt of gratitude.
Kirk Herbstreit.
ESPN's No. 1 college football analyst and star of "College GameDay" is saying goodbye to his mentor and dear friend, as the 90-year-old broadcasting legend dons his last headgear on the Worldwide Leader in Sports' most valuable non-live sports franchise at Ohio State before their Texas showdown, which is fittingly where the headgear tradition really started.
To mark the special occasion, which Corso fantastically wore a tuxedo fit, Herbstreit, 56, had a custom blazer made with a Lee Corso inner lining with photos of the pair through the years, working together for nearly 30 years.
Here's a closer view of the custom lining.
It'll be an emotional day for everyone on the "GameDay" set, but especially for Herbstreit, who had a moving toast last night.
“You just lighten everybody up," Herbstreit said. "You lifted everybody up. You’ve done that, I’m sure as a coach, but our experience with you, for me the last 30 years, I’ve never seen you have a bad day. If you have a bad day, you never really show you’re having a bad day. You’re always positive. You’re the backbone of what this show has been about. We’re going to celebrate you the way you should be.”
It's a great way to say goodbye, and Herbstreit, who makes a reported $18 million between his ESPN and Amazon Prime NFL Thursday Night Football duties, knows who to thank most.
