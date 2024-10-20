Kurtis Rourke injury update: Indiana QB's status vs. Washington
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not expected to play against Washington this weekend after suffering an injury to his thumb, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Rourke sustained the injury when his hand collided with a helmet, resulting in some bleeding on the affected thumb, and he didn’t return to finish Indiana’s 56-7 victory against Nebraska.
Rourke is expected to return at some point this season, but there isn’t a clear timetable as to when he’ll be able to get back on the field.
Rourke threw for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception before exiting the game with the injury, replaced by reserve quarterback Tayven Jackson.
Jackson threw for 2 touchdowns in relief of Rourke as the Hoosiers moved to 7-0 on the season, the program’s best start since 1967.
Indiana ranks No. 1 nationally with 48.7 points per game and is 5th in FBS with almost 513 total yards per game on average.
Rourke has 1,941 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing almost 75 percent of his pass attempts this season.
In his career, Rourke has 9,607 passing yards with 65 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for a 67.6 percent completion average.
