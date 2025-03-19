Kyron Drones injury update: Virginia Tech QB's status this spring
A key part of Virginia Tech’s struggles down the stretch last season stemmed from an injury suffered by star quarterback Kyron Drones, who missed the last three games of the year.
Now, it appears Drones is nearing full health as the Hokies get ready for spring practice heading into the 2025 football season.
“Physically, he looks back to form,” head coach Brent Pry said.
“In these winter workouts, we do a lot of competitions, and he was very tough to beat. Didn’t matter who I put him against. Sled push, agility drills. We challenged him each and every morning. He was hard to beat.”
Drones started the first nine games last season, but missed the final three matchups after sustaining a foot injury and Virginia Tech finished 1-2 in that stretch and 6-7 overall.
“He’s one of our best workers and probably had the highest win percentage,” Pry said of Drones during the Hokies’ workouts.
He added: “I think he’s back in form. I think he’s confident again. Largely because he’s healthy.”
Virginia Tech hopes its offense will return to form under first-year coordinator Phillip Montgomery, who joined the program from the UFL this offseason.
“I think it will be key for us, obviously, is for Kyron to play well and be more polished, be more balanced,” Pry said of how the quarterback will play in the new offense.
“Throw the ball downfield a little bit better. I’m excited about that. I think Kyron has all the potential to do that. And I think Coach Montgomery has us in the right direction.”
Drones threw for 1,652 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing almost 61 percent of his throws last season, adding 6 touchdowns and 336 yards as a rusher.
